Warm Deol has formally revealed the title of his much-awaited historic drama Batwara 1947a task that was formerly being described as Lahore 1947The statement was made on June 9, 2026, together with a striking first-look video that provides a look into the movie’s extreme Partition-era setting.

Lahore 1947 is now Batwara 1947: Sunny Deol reveals FIRST look and brand-new title ahead of August 14 release

Set for a theatrical release on August 14, 2026, the movie is produced by Aamir Khan under Aamir Khan Productions and directed by well-known filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. The task marks among the most enthusiastic partnerships in current Bollywood history, combining 3 popular names from the market.

The statement video presents audiences to a world formed by violence, displacement and survival. The visuals recommend that the story is rooted in the human expense of the 1947 Partition. One poster functions Sunny Deol holding a flaming torch while standing protectively next to Preity Zinta and Karan Deol. The image mean a household captured in the middle of turmoil and unpredictability.

Another visual displays Sunny Deol going through a background of damage and flames.

The movie has actually created substantial interest since it reunites Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi after providing well-known movies such as Ghayal Damini and GhatakTheir previous cooperations stay amongst the most well known operate in Hindi movie theater.

Contributing to the anticipation is the return of Preity Zinta opposite Sunny Deol. The starlet had actually previously explained the job as the hardest movie of her profession. The supporting cast consists of veteran star Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in critical functions.

The movie gets to a time when Sunny Deol is taking pleasure in a strong perform at package workplace following the success of Gadar 2 and Border 2For Aamir Khan, the task represents a significant production endeavor installed on a big scale, while Rajkumar Santoshi goes back to a category that has actually typically specified his filmmaking profession.

Check Out: EXCLUSIVE: How Lahore 1947 ended up being Batwara– Aamir Khan’s individual conference with Salim Akhtar’s household sealed the offer

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

Tags: Aamir Khan, Aamir Khan Productions, Ali Fazal, Batwara 1947, Karan Deol, Lahore 1947, Lahore 1947 Movie, News, Preity Zinta, Rajkumar Santoshi, Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol

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