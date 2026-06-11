Odisha guy held for deceiving task hunter of Rs 21 Lakh with phony train visit letter

A guy was jailed for presumably cheating a task candidate of Rs 21 lakh by wrongly appealing work in the Indian Railways and supplying a phony consultation letter bearing the logo design of Eastern Railway, main sources stated on Thursday.

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The arrest was made following an examination by Aska Police in Odisha’s Ganjam district. The advancement was revealed throughout an interview by Aska Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Saurabh Ranjan Pradhan.

According to cops, the victim, Balkrushna Pal (44) of Sapuapalli town under Aska authorities limitations, had actually presumably been guaranteed a train task by the implicated. Thinking the guarantee, he apparently paid Rs 21 lakh over an amount of time in expectation of protecting work.

Cops stated that after getting the cash, the implicated presumably turned over a supposed visit letter bring the logo design of Eastern Railway. Balkrushna later on ended up being suspicious about the credibility of the file and approached the cops with a problem.

Based upon the grievance, Aska Police signed up a case (No. 235/26) on May 16 and released an in-depth examination. Throughout the probe, officers took a look at monetary deals and gathered proof associated to the transfer of funds.

An authorities group consequently took a trip to Bhadrak and apprehended the implicated, determined as Gadadhar Nath of Olatpur town under Dhusuri authorities limitations. The probe group depended on bank deal records and other documentary proof to develop the supposed cash path.

Authorities authorities mentioned that enough proof concerning the monetary negotiations had actually been collected throughout the examination. Following his arrest, the implicated was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

The case acts as a tip for task hunters to confirm recruitment deals through authorities channels and stay careful of people declaring to offer federal government tasks in exchange for cash. Regional cops have actually encouraged the general public to instantly report suspicious work uses to authorities.

“On May 16, a case (No. 235/2026) was signed up at Aska Police Station. The plaintiff, Balkrushna Pal from Aska, declared that he had actually entered into contact with a male called Gadadhar Nath in Cuttack. Nath supposedly guaranteed to protect him a task as a Loco Pilot in the Railways and consequently defrauded him of Rs 21 lakhs through numerous deals,” the SDPO stated.

“Yesterday, after tracing the suspect, we notified the SP. An Investigating Officer (IO) and a group were dispatched to Bhadrak. The implicated, Gadadhar Nath, who comes from Dhusuri police headquarters location in Bhadrak, was detained and given Aska,” the senior police specified.

“I wish to send out a message to the general public: there is no system of brokerage or phone-based recruitment for federal government tasks. I advise everybody not to be enticed by the pledges of work in exchange for cash. If anybody makes such a deal, please report it instantly to your regional police headquarters,” the SDPO included.