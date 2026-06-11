TNEA Random Number 2026 out today: Link and steps to check here

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu releases the TNEA Random Number 2026 today, June 10, for candidates seeking admission to engineering colleges across the state.Candidates can check their unique 10-digit random number by logging into the official TNEA admission portal. The number is generated by the system and is used during the preparation of the merit list.While the random number does not affect a candidate’s marks or rank directly, it becomes important when two or more applicants remain tied even after all standard tie-breaking rules have been applied.

What is TNEA Random Number?

The TNEA Random Number is a computer-generated identifier assigned to every applicant.

According to the admission guidelines, authorities first compare candidates based on their marks in subjects such as Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry whenever a tie arises.If candidates still cannot be separated after these comparisons, the random number is used as the final tie-breaker.In such cases, a candidate with a higher random number is given preference and placed above a candidate with a lower random number in the final merit list.

The system is designed to ensure fairness and transparency in the admission process when all other methods of ranking candidates result in an exact tie.

How to check TNEA Random Number 2026

Candidates can access their random number through their individual login dashboard on the official website.

Visit the official website, tneaonline.org Click on the “Candidate Login” option Enter your registered email ID and password The dashboard will display your application details along with the 10-digit TNEA Random Number

Candidates are advised to save a copy of the number, as it may be required for reference during the admission and counselling process.After releasing the random numbers, DoTE will move ahead with the preparation of the TNEA 2026 state merit list. The rank list will determine candidates’ positions for the counselling and seat allotment process.