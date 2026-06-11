How to rearrange your Instagram grid after the new update to finally fix the chaotic feed

Indiatimes | The biggest takeaway? Instagram is finally letting users decide how they want to tell their story.

For years, Instagram users have been playing a frustrating game of feed chess.

Want a post at the top of your profile? Too bad. Accidentally ruined your aesthetic with a random meme dump? Good luck. But after what feels like an eternity of begging, Instagram has finally delivered a feature users have wanted for years: the ability to rearrange your profile grid.

Yes, your carefully curated feed no longer has to be held hostage by chronology.

Image credit : ChatGPT | Some are highlighting their best-performing posts, while others are redesigning their profiles to create cleaner visual layouts.

Instagram just gave control freaks their favourite feature

The new grid reordering tool allows users to move posts around their profile without deleting and reposting content.

The update is designed to give creators, influencers and everyday users more control over how their profile appears to visitors. Instead of being locked into Instagram’s posting timeline, people can now showcase their strongest content exactly where they want it.

Whether you are building a personal brand, running a business account or simply trying to make your feed look less chaotic, this update could be a game changer.

Read More: All the new Instagram features you need to know about

How to rearrange your Instagram grid

Thankfully, the process is surprisingly simple.

To rearrange your profile posts:

1. Open Instagram and head to your profile.

2. Tap and hold any post on your grid.

3. Select “Reorder Grid” from the pop-up menu.

4. Press and hold the post you want to move.

5. Drag it to your preferred position.

6. Release and save your new layout.

The changes appear instantly and will be visible to anyone visiting your profile.

Why everyone is talking about it

Instagram first experimented with the idea years ago, but the feature seemingly disappeared while the platform focused on other design changes, including the switch to larger vertical thumbnails.

Now that it has officially arrived, creators are already planning feed makeovers.

Some are highlighting their best-performing posts, while others are redesigning their profiles to create cleaner visual layouts. For anyone who has spent years obsessing over aesthetics, this update feels like a long-overdue victory.

Your feed, your rules and totally your aesthetic

The biggest takeaway? Instagram is finally letting users decide how they want to tell their story.

So if your profile currently looks like a random collection of brunch photos, holiday dumps and forgotten trends, now might be the perfect time to give it the glow-up it deserves.

Read More: Can you really see who rewatched your Instagram Story? New Instagram plus feature explained