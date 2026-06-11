SpaceX IPO: Will Elon Musk become the world’s first trillionaire after mega listing? The math is delicately poised

Elon Musk is already the richest person on the planet. Now, the upcoming SpaceX IPO could put him within striking distance of a milestone no individual has ever achieved before, that is a net worth of $1 trillion.

SpaceX, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp is raising $75 billion through what is set to become the largest IPO in history. The company has fixed the offer price at $135 per share, which would value the rocket and satellite giant at about $1.77 trillion.

The IPO is expected to price on June 11 and begin trading on Nasdaq a day later.

Read More: SpaceX IPO: Listing date, valuation among 10 things to know about the biggest stock market debut

Will SpaceX IPO listing be enough to make Musk the world’s first trillionaire

The math suggests he may surpass the mark briefly after listing. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk’s current net worth is estimated at about $716 billion, with his SpaceX stake accounting for roughly $542 billion of that wealth.

SpaceX’s IPO documents show Musk is not selling any shares in the offering and will retain control of the company after listing. Regulatory filings indicate he will continue to hold about 82.4% of the voting power through a special class of shares.

At the proposed IPO valuation of $1.77 trillion, the value of Musk’s stake in SpaceX would rise sharply.

Musk’s path to becoming the world’s first trillionaire rests largely on the success of the SpaceX listing. According to CNN, Musk already owns about $273 billion worth of Tesla stock and options. If SpaceX debuts at its targeted $1.77 trillion valuation, his stake in the company could be worth about $841 billion, given that he owns nearly half of the business.

Combined, Musk’s holdings in Tesla and SpaceX alone would be valued at roughly $1.11 trillion, potentially making him the first person in history to cross the trillion-dollar mark in net worth.

SpaceX plans to sell 555.6 million shares, generating proceeds of approximately $75 billion, nearly three times the amount raised by Saudi Aramco’s record-breaking IPO in 2019. Investor demand has reportedly reached around $150 billion, indicating the issue is already oversubscribed by nearly two times.

Unlike most large public offerings, the issue is structured entirely as a primary sale, meaning all proceeds will go to SpaceX rather than existing shareholders. The company has also earmarked up to 30% of the offering for retail investors, an unusually large allocation for a mega IPO.

Read More: US stocks: SpaceX IPO demand is approaching four times oversubscribed, source says

The excitement around the listing comes despite the company remaining loss-making. SpaceX reported revenue of $18.67 billion in 2025, up 33% from a year earlier, but posted a net loss of $4.94 billion.

Investors are instead betting on the company’s dominant position in commercial space launches, its rapidly expanding Starlink satellite internet business, growing defence contracts and emerging opportunities in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

At the IPO valuation, SpaceX would immediately become one of the ten most valuable listed companies in the United States, joining a select club that includes Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple and Amazon.

Whether Musk becomes a trillionaire immediately after listing will ultimately depend on how the market values SpaceX once trading begins. But even if he falls short initially, the IPO is likely to bring him closer than anyone has ever been to the trillion-dollar milestone.



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