LeBron James car collection: Inside the Los Angeles Lakers star’s $10 million garage of luxury cars and supercars

LeBron James (Image Via Getty)

LeBron James is known for breaking records on the basketball court, but his garage is just as impressive. Over the years, the NBA superstar has built a car collection worth well over $10 million.

His lineup combines luxury sedans, strong supercars, vintage American cars, and unique rides fit for his taste.LeBron’s collection grew in March 2026 with a custom Mercedes-Maybach S 680, an eye-catching car. The one-of-a-kind car quickly became one of the most talked-about additions to his garage. While that vehicle grabbed headlines, it is only one part of a collection that has grown over many years.

Mercedes-Maybach S 680

LeBron’s newest vehicle is a custom Mercedes-Maybach S 680.

It features a light ivory exterior and a dark blue leather interior. The luxury sedan was specially built to match his preferences.

Porsche 918 Spyder

The Porsche 918 Spyder is often considered the crown jewel of his collection. The black convertible reportedly carries the personalized “King 918” license plate and is valued at around $1 million.

Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

LeBron also owns a customized Lamborghini Aventador Roadster. The vehicle was designed to match his Nike LeBron XI sneaker line, making it one of the most unique cars in his garage.

Ferrari Trio

His love for Ferrari is clear. LeBron owns a Ferrari 599, Ferrari 458 Spider, and Ferrari F430 Spider. Together, these three vehicles add both speed and luxury to the collection.

Porsche 911 Turbo S

Another high-performance machine in the garage is the Porsche 911 Turbo S. Known for its speed and everyday drivability, it remains one of the most respected sports cars in the world.

Maybach 57S

Before the new Maybach arrived, LeBron already owned a Maybach 57S.

The vehicle features the custom plate “KNG OF OH,” a nod to his Ohio roots.

Bentley Continental GT

The Bentley Continental GT gives the NBA star another luxury option. It combines comfort with powerful performance.

Dodge Challenger SRT

For American muscle car fans, LeBron owns a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye. The car is known for its aggressive design and powerful engine.

SUVs for Everyday Driving



His collection also includes a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, Range Rover HSE, and Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG.

These vehicles provide practicality while maintaining luxury.

1975 Chevy Impala

The most meaningful vehicle in LeBron’s garage may be his 1975 Chevy Impala convertible. Although it is not the priciest vehicle he own, many say he values it the most. Among the current supercars, the venerable blue car has a particular place in his collection.LeBron James’ garage today shows every stage of his career, from vintage American cars to some of the most expensive luxury cars on earth.