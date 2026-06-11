Ride-hailing app Bolt broadens to Italy in quote to shock underserved market

Ride-hailing app Bolt released operations in Milan on Wednesday in the very first phase of a push to shock the Italian metropolitan transportation market, which its CEO informed Reuters stays greatly underserved in spite of the existence of U.S. competing Uber.

Estonia-based Bolt will deal with numerous motorists in Milan – either main taxi driver or personal hire automobile chauffeurs – and anticipates to service countless trips in the very first year, stated creator and Chief Executive Markus Villig.

“The market ‌in Italy is ⁠at an ⁠early stage. We have a long-term view,” Villig stated in an interview, including that Bolt plans to later on broaden somewhere else in Italy to use its substantial tourist market.

“We can bring better product and better service to customers, and we are here today ​to help drivers get more income,” he stated.

With its most current venture into Italy, Bolt now runs in 26 of the European Union’s 27 member countries.

In spite of transportation scarcity, apps deal with pushback in Italy

Italy’s ride-hailing sector is still governed by a 1992 structure that strictly separates certified taxis from chauffeur-driven hire lorries, with regional authorities securely managing the variety of taxi licences.

Critics, consisting of Italy’s antitrust authority, state the system has actually produced persistent scarcities and long haul times in significant cities that frequently leave travelers and residents stranded.

While Uber has actually run in numerous Italian markets for over a years, Italy, like other European nations, does not permit ride-hailing services that depend on chauffeurs without industrial licences. And tries to reform the sector have actually dealt with strong opposition from taxi unions.

Before Milan authorized 450 brand-new licences in 2015 – the very first significant growth given that 2003 – the city, which boasts a city location population of approximately 3 million, had around 4,853 active taxi licenses.

“There are not enough drivers for the demand in Italy,” Villig stated. “The market would grow in Italy if the regulator clears the path for ‌new suppliers. It would develop differently.”

He stated he does not anticipate Bolt to make any revenues in the nation within the next 5 years and is, on the other hand, asking regulators to open the Italian market.

Ride-hailing apps have actually long been a flashpoint for Italy’s taxi market, with efforts to broaden their services consistently activating strikes and street demonstrations by motorists, especially in Rome and Milan.

Lots of cabby still see app-based platforms as a hazard in a sector constructed on repaired local fares and minimal licences, making the problem among the most politically delicate battlefields in Italian transportation.

3 Italian cab driver informed Reuters that the arrival of another ride-hailing app would activate pushback and demonstrations from unions.

“We work with a meter and fares set by the municipality because this is a public service,” one chauffeur stated. “Instead, apps set their own prices, take commissions and pay drivers weeks later. That’s not fair competition.”