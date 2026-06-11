Pvt sector reposing faith in economy, capex cycle proving indications of revival: Punjab National Bank CMD Ashok Chandra

New Delhi: Private sector financial investment is revealing indications of revival, with business progressively obtaining for growth and facilities jobs, Punjab National Bank (PNB) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ashok Chandra stated, worrying that the economic sector has actually begun “reposing faith” in the economy.

In an unique interview with ANI, Chandra stated the PNB has actually experienced a sharp increase in business loan sanctions over the previous year, showing growing financial investment activity throughout several sectors.

“It has started happening. In fact, from the second half of last financial year, October onwards, we have started seeing good reaction happening in the system,” Chandra stated while reacting to a concern on whether personal capital investment is getting.

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According to him, PNB approved almost Rs 4 lakh crore worth of business loans throughout FY26, nearly double the level seen in the previous fiscal year.

“I will tell you the figure which was in 24-25, the total corporate loan book sanction was 2,1,000,000 crore. And it almost doubled in 25-26,” he stated.

The PNB chief stated the momentum has actually continued into the existing fiscal year, and the PNB anticipates business loan sanctions to surpass Rs 4 lakh crore.

“And the pace at which in these two months of this financial year, the things have started growing, I am very confident that it will be more than 4,00,000,000 crore of corporate loan book,” he stated.

Chandra stated the boost in business loaning recommends that personal business are as soon as again stepping up financial investments after a duration when much of the capital investment was led by the federal government.

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“So if that is the speed at which it is happening, I think definitely the private sector has also started reposing faith in the system. And I think private capex has started happening,” he stated.

He likewise indicated more comprehensive financial signs, consisting of GDP development and commercial activity, as proof of increasing financial investment and company self-confidence.

“If you see the growth data, the GDP data which has been declared, the industrial output almost all time high now, manufacturing sector in the industry is also a very good growth now. So all those things definitely indicate that the country is growing and a lot of activities are happening in the country now,” Chandra stated.

The PNB chief kept in mind that financial investment need is emerging throughout a wide variety of sectors.

Renewable resource has actually been determined as one of the PNB’s essential focus locations, with significant loaning being directed towards the sector. Eco-friendly energy, the bank has actually increased direct exposure to iron and steel, fabrics, cement and other production markets.

Infrastructure-related sectors are likewise seeing strong activity, according to Chandra.

“The road, a lot of projects are coming, the port, airport, infra together as a whole. So, machineries, trading also. So, almost all sectors we have taken good exposure, and we are seeing the vibration happening in the economy in almost all the sectors,” he stated.

Apart from business financing, Chandra stated development in other sections stays robust. MSME loaning, which broadened by 20 percent in 2015, is now growing at more than 20 percent. Retail loans are growing at 18-19 percent, while farming credit is broadening at 15-16 percent.

He included that in spite of international geopolitical unpredictabilities, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) has actually not experienced any unfavorable effect on its loan book up until now and continues to see healthy need throughout service sections.

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