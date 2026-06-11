Gedeon Richter, Hetero Labs ink global pact for Semaglutide injection

Regulatory filings are underway, with EU and US submissions planned for 2027

Gedeon Richter Plc and Hetero Labs entered into a global collaboration agreement for the joint development, registration, and commercialisation of Semaglutide Injection (generic of Ozempic).

The agreement combines the companies’ complementary strengths under a coordinated global framework, with clearly defined territorial responsibilities and a balanced cost- and profit-sharing model. Operating through a joint governance structure, the partners ensure aligned decision-making and efficient execution.

“The collaboration reflects the strong alignment, commitment, and shared pursuit of excellence between Hetero and Richter, forming a powerful partnership. It will enable us to deliver high‑quality, affordable therapies to patients living with diabetes and related cardiometabolic conditions worldwide.” Bence Kovacs, Global Head, General Medicines, Richter said in a release.

Vamsi Krishna Bandi, Managing Director, Hetero Labs said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Richter, as our strategic partner for Semaglutide Injection. This strategic Partnership brings together the deep local expertise of Hetero and Richter to broaden the global access to Semaglutide Injection therapy.’”

Hetero has already made significant development investments, including technology setup and registration batch manufacturing. Regulatory filings are underway, with EU and US submissions planned for 2027.

The collaboration leverages Hetero’s proven market reach within the United States and Emerging Markets, as well as Richter’s well-established commercial infrastructure across Europe and Central Asia, while maintaining optionality for future European manufacturing by Richter, the release added.

Published on June 10, 2026