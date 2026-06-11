Akhilesh seeks answers on temple donation row

In a brewing controversy, allegations regarding financial irregularities in the donations for the Ram Temple have surfaced. Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, has raised calls for enhanced transparency, challenging the explanations offered by the temple Trust. Reports indicate that substantial sums in donations are reportedly untraceable. Meanwhile, authorities state they have yet to receive any formal complaint.

The controversy surrounding alleged discrepancies in donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya intensified on Monday, with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav dismissing the temple Trust’s explanation as inadequate and demanding greater transparency. He also renewed references to reports claiming that four people had been detained in connection with the alleged diversion of crores of rupees contributed by devotees, according to a Times of India report.

The remarks came a day after Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai issued a statement asserting that the Trust’s finances are routinely examined through internal audits carried out jointly by Trust representatives and officials of the State Bank of India. Rai had said that the ongoing audit process, which spans several days, had so far not revealed any irregularities.

Unconvinced by the Trust’s response, Akhilesh questioned both the content and tone of the statement. “It seems that this is something very routine which happens every week. It is so routine that they don’t think it is noteworthy,” Akhilesh said in a statement. He argued that the issue should be discussed collectively by all members of the Trust rather than being addressed through a routine clarification.

Also Read: Centre pushed country into economic crisis: Akhilesh Yadav

“The moment all the trustees will sit together, the truth will come out,” Akhilesh said.

Calling the matter one of public faith, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said any doubts regarding temple donations must be addressed transparently because they concern millions of devotees in India and abroad. “The silence maintained by the state govt on the issue was as suspect as the clarification of the temple Trust,” he said.

‘Government’s silence is suspicious’: Akhilesh Yadav raises Ram Mandir fund questions Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the government’s silence over issues related to the Ram Mandir fund, calling it “suspicious” and demanding greater transparency. His remarks have reignited political debate, with supporters and critics weighing in on accountability, public trust, and the handling of donations connected to the temple project.

Adding to the opposition’s attack, former Samajwadi Party MLA and ex-minister Pawan Pandey cited media reports alleging that between Rs 5 crore and Rs 7.5 crore from donations deposited in temple collection boxes could not be accounted for. He sought a comprehensive investigation into the allegations and demanded strict action against anyone found guilty.

The police, however, said no formal complaint had been received regarding any such financial irregularity. “We have not received any complaint in this regard,” a senior Ayodhya police officer said, according to the report.

Temple authorities have maintained that donations are handled through a structured and authorised process. According to officials, around four dozen donation boxes have been installed across the Ram Temple complex, with collections being systematically counted and recorded.



SP counters Pathak’s criticism

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party also targeted Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak for attacking Akhilesh Yadav over the issue. The opposition party said it was now for the BJP government to respond to the allegations instead of questioning those raising concerns.

Also Read:’Invisible weapons attacking social harmony’: Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP, demands audit of funds and assets

“Allegations of criminal breach, negligence and corruption are levelled against you all (BJP govt) and shameless people are giving lessons of Sanatan Dharm. Have the party hoppers been assigned the task to offer all the fallacious arguments,” SP leader and former MLC Udaiveer Singh wrote on X in Hindi while sharing a video of Pathak’s comments on the donation controversy.

(With TOI inputs)