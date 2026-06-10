The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has actually dealt with heavy examination in the last 2 weeks. The cuts offered to Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Bandar were slammed. CBFC asked for cuts in 2 important scenes in Fascination and it caused a big outcry on social networks which continued for lots of days. This week, the CBFC has actually sprung an enjoyable surprise by passing 3 vital movies with no cuts.

EXCLUSIVE: After 2 weeks of reaction, CBFC springs an enjoyable surprise today; clears Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Haunted– Echoes Of The Past, Backrooms with ZERO cuts

The Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaatabased upon the 26/11 fear attacks, was passed with a U/A 16+ ranking on May 29. In spite of a thriller movie with violent scenes, the CBFC’s Examining Committee (EC) discovered no factor to request for any cuts.

The length of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaataas discussed on the censor certificate, is 127.13 minutes. Simply put, the movie is 2 hours, 7 minutes and 13 seconds long.

Vikram Bhatt returns with Haunted– Echoes Of The Past today. Like Haunted (2011 ), this scary movie will likewise be launched in 3D. It has actually been ranked ‘A’ and normally, such movies are peppered with intimate and scary scenes that deal with scissor cuts.

Haunted– Echoes Of The Past is an exception and hasn’t dealt with any visual or audio cut. The length of the Mimoh Chakraborty-starrer, as discussed on the censor certificate, is 138.54 minutes. Simply put, the movie is 2 hours, 18 minutes and 54 seconds long. It was gone by the CBFC the other day, on June 9.

Backrooms was offered an ‘A’ ranking by the CBFC on June 8 without any cuts. The length of the movie, as pointed out on the censor certificate, is 110.54 minutes. Simply put, the sci-fi mental scary Hollywood flick is 1 hour, 50 minutes and 54 seconds long.

There’s some interest to see Backrooms as, like Fixationit has actually become a sleeper hit. Audiences are anticipated to see the movie before being pleased about no-cuts. This is due to the fact that there’s a worry that the studio might have willingly blurred or eliminated particular troubling shots before sending the movie to the CBFC.

Check out: “People are going to LOVE Manoj Bajpayee in Governor like NEVER before,” states Vipul Shah; includes, “Kabhi movie acchi hogi, kabhi movie buri hogi. Lekin unka efficiency hamesha achha hi hota hai”

More Pages: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection

Tags: Reaction, Backrooms, Bandar, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, CBFC, CBFC (Censor Board Of Film Certification), Censor, Censor Board of Film Certification, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, Kangana Ranaut, Mimoh Chakraborty, News, fascination, Vikram Bhatt

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