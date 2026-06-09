Unique Networks broadens cybersecurity portfolio in India with FireMon circulation collaboration

Provides partners access to network security policy management and compliance automation innovations for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Special Networks has actually partnered with FireMon to broaden the accessibility of network security policy management and compliance automation services throughout India and South Asia.

The collaboration includes FireMon’s platform to Exclusive Networks’cybersecurity portfolio. This will assist transport partners with innovations to enhance presence, automate compliance procedures and handle security policies throughout intricate business environments.

Under the arrangement, Exclusive Networks will disperse FireMon’s network security policy management platform to business clients and partners throughout the area.

The business will concentrate on sectors consisting of banking and monetary services, telecoms, federal government, handled provider and big business.

The relocation comes as organisations continue to broaden their cloud footprints and run complicated environments covering numerous security suppliers, firewall programs, cloud controls and hybrid facilities.

FireMon’s platform will assist security groups get presence into network security policies throughout these environments. It makes it possible for organisations to determine policy-related dangers, verify policy modifications before release and minimize compliance drift.

The platform likewise automates compliance procedures and offers a combined view of security policies throughout firewall programs, cloud environments and hybrid facilities.

According to Exclusive Networks, the addition of FireMon will assist partners address growing consumer need for much better security governance, policy management and regulative compliance as organisations scale digital operations.

Cybersecurity events throughout India and South Asia have actually continued to increase over the last few years, while business are dealing with growing pressure to fulfill regulative and compliance requirements throughout their innovation environments.

Special Networks’ local basic supervisor for India and SAARC, Veeranna Ganigere, stated organisations throughout the area are proliferating and handling significantly intricate innovation environments.

“The organisations we deal with throughout India and South Asia are enthusiastic. They’re scaling quickly, running complex environments, and they require security operations that can keep up,” Ganigere stated.

He included that FireMon offers partners with a chance to attend to these difficulties by assisting clients enhance exposure and oversight throughout their security facilities.

“FireMon offers our channel a really distinguished response to that difficulty, assisting consumers get clear exposure and strong oversight throughout even the most complicated setups. That is a discussion our partners can stroll into with self-confidence,” he stated.

Reinforcing partner security abilities

Beyond innovation circulation, Exclusive Networks will offer partner assistance services to assist drive adoption throughout the area.

The supplier will provide pre-sales consulting, hands-on option screening, enablement programs and continuous technical support to assist partners release and support consumer environments.

The business stated these services are meant to assist partners construct technical know-how around network security policy management and compliance automation while supporting consumer executions.

For FireMon, the collaboration broadens its reach into the Indian and South Asian markets through Exclusive Networks’ recognized channel community and business consumer relationships.

FireMon, SVP International Sales, Hari Bhullar, stated strong regional relationships and channel reach are crucial for scaling operations in markets such as India.

“Expanding meaningfully in a market like India needs more than an excellent item. It needs relied on regional relationships, on-the-ground trustworthiness, and a partner network currently working carefully with the best consumers,” Bhullar stated.

He included that the collaboration offers FireMon with access to Exclusive Networks’ local existence and partner network while developing chances for more comprehensive market growth.

With organisations continuing to handle a growing mix of on-premises, cloud and hybrid facilities, the business anticipate need for policy management, compliance automation and security exposure options to increase throughout controlled and big business sectors.

The collaboration positions Exclusive Networks to broaden its cybersecurity portfolio while allowing partners to resolve network security governance and compliance requirements in progressively intricate business environments.