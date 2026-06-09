Picturesque preparing to release India & Sri Lanka program

Picturesque Luxury Cruises & & Tours seems preparing to release a brand-new high-end program to India and Sri Lanka, according to a post shared on social networks the other day, LATTE can expose.

The Australian-founded travel business stated on Instagram the other day, “A brand-new chapter is silently taking shape,” along with a series of images of landmark websites, such as the renowned Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur and the ancient Panna Meena ka Kund landmark in Jaipur (both listed below.

“Ancient palaces, mirrored lakes and towns abundant with every day life … however where worldwide are we taking a trip next?” Beautiful concerns its Instagram fans.

“All will be exposed quickly,” the post includes.

Other historical architectural structures in the teasing post consist of Kathgola Palace in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal, plus there is an image of the colonial-era Nine Arch Bridge train viaduct, discovered in Ella, Sri Lanka.

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As if those indications were insufficient, Scenic likewise notes the longitude and latitude collaborates of 3 of the 4 locations.

Beautiful’s international location portfolio currently includes Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Alaska & the USA, Europe and the UK, Africa, South America, Egypt and Jordan, however there seems a clear space in the Indian subcontinent.

The location likewise uses the capacity for Scenic to present river travelling in India, with other brand names such as Uniworld, Pandaw, Antara Cruises and quickly Viking, running on the similarity the Ganges and the Brahmaputra rivers.

A launch date for the India & Sri Lanka program hasn’t been revealed yet, however might be as early as 2027 or 2028.

Lead image: Taj Mahal, Agra, India|Credit: Sylwia Bartyzel/Unsplash