KESARIA TEXTILE HONOURED AT ZEE MAHASANMAN 2026; FOUNDER & CEO RITESH MODI RECEIVES ‘EXCELLENCE IN TEXTILE INDUSTRY LEADER OF THE YEAR’ AWARD

India, June 5 —

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Kesaria Textile Company, one of Gujarat’s fastest-growing textile enterprises, has added another milestone to its growth journey as its Founder and CEO, Ritesh Modi, was honoured with the prestigious ‘Excellence in Textile Industry Leader of the Year’ award at the Zee Mahasanman Program 2026. The award was presented by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on May 22, 2026, in recognition of Kesaria Textile Company‘s remarkable contribution to the textile industry and its growing impact on the business ecosystem across India.

From its roots in Surat-the textile capital of India-Kesaria Textile Company has emerged as a powerful force in the industry, redefining textile retail and distribution through scale, accessibility, and innovation. In just five years, the company has crossed the landmark Rs.100-crore revenue milestone, demonstrating exceptional growth in a highly competitive market.

Founded with the vision of making quality textiles accessible to traders and retailers across the country, Kesaria Textile has built a robust business model that combines large-format textile retail with an expanding franchise network. What began with Gujarat’s largest factory outlet has today evolved into a nationwide presence with more than 20 franchise outlets, serving customers and business partners across multiple states.

Under the leadership of Ritesh Modi, Kesaria Textile Company has not only accelerated its own growth but has also created opportunities for thousands of entrepreneurs and textile businesses. The company has empowered over 100,000 traders through its extensive product portfolio, reliable supply chain, and customer-focused approach, helping strengthen India’s textile trade ecosystem.

The recognition at Zee Mahasanman 2026 highlights Kesaria Textile Company’s growing influence in the sector and its commitment to taking the legacy of Surat’s textile industry to new markets. By combining traditional textile expertise with modern business practices, the company continues to expand its reach beyond domestic boundaries while enhancing the global visibility of Indian textile products.

Receiving the honour, Ritesh Modi said, “This recognition belongs to every member of the Kesaria Textile Company family, our franchise partners, and the lakhs of customers and traders who have been part of our journey. Our goal has always been to create a platform that enables growth for textile businesses while showcasing the strength and quality of Indian textiles. This award motivates us to continue expanding our impact and delivering greater value to the industry.”

As Kesaria Textile Company enters its next phase of growth, the company remains focused on strengthening its national footprint, expanding its franchise network, embracing innovation, and building stronger global market connections. With a foundation built on trust, scale, and industry expertise, Kesaria Textile continues to position itself as a leading contributor to India’s thriving textile economy.

About Kesaria Textile Company

Kesaria Textile Company is a Surat-based textile enterprise known for its large-scale textile retail operations, franchise-driven expansion model, and commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Having crossed the Rs.100-crore milestone within five years, the company has established a strong presence across India and continues to expand its reach in domestic and international markets while empowering textile traders and entrepreneurs nationwide.