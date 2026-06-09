Japan – Hitachi joins Anthropic’s “Project Glasswing” an AI-powered security program

Leveraging Claude Mythos Preview to strengthen the cybersecurity of Hitachi’s social infrastructure software

TOKYO, June 8, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) – Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501, “Hitachi”) has entered into an agreement to join “Project Glasswing*1” led by Anthropic PBC (“Anthropic”). “Project Glasswing” is a collaborative initiative designed to safeguard the world’s most critical software and to advance the cybersecurity practices required of the industry as AI continues to evolve. Under the agreement, Hitachi will gain access to the frontier AI model, “Claude Mythos Preview” (“Mythos”), and will use it to strengthen the cybersecurity of Hitachi’s own software and products for the social infrastructure sector, including the energy domain.

*1 Announced by Anthropic on June 2, 2026 Expanding Project Glasswing

Hitachi is driving innovation in social infrastructure through the practical application of Physical AI by integrating data generated from its globally deployed IT, OT (operational technology), and products with over 110 years of accumulated domain expertise. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in real-world infrastructure and operational environments, ensuring an exceptionally high level of safety and reliability has become essential. Against the backdrop, Hitachi recently announced a strategic partnership with Anthropic, the provider of the frontier AI model “Claude,” which has a strong track record in enterprise applications.*2 Through thecollaboration, the two companies have initiated efforts toward the safe social implementation of Physical AI.

*2 Press release dated May 19, 2026 Hitachi announces strategic partnership with Anthropic to strengthen “Lumada 3.0” through frontier AI

In addition to the above collaboration, our participation in “Project Glasswing,” aims to enhance AI-driven cyberdefense and protect critical infrastructure worldwide. Hitachi’s Cyber Center of Excellence will use Mythos Preview to identify and remediate vulnerabilities in the software that Hitachi builds and maintains for social infrastructure, including the energy domain. Through this work, Hitachi will contribute to the realization of safe, secure, and resilient social infrastructure.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi aims to be a global leader in continuously transforming social infrastructure through digital, contributing to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates worldwide across four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – as well as a Strategic SIB Business Unit focused on new growth areas. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi creates value by combining data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2025 (ended March 31, 2026) totaled 10,586.7 billion yen, with 606 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 290,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.