EXCLUSIVE: Bambai Meri Jaan Season 2 or JC? Avinash Tiwary and Shujaat Saudagar’s current fulfill triggers speculation on their next partnership

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A current fulfill in between star Avinash Tiwary and filmmaker Shujaat Saudagar has actually stimulated speculation about a possible cooperation in between the 2. While neither the star nor the director has actually discussed the nature of their conference, market circles are currently buzzing with theories about what task might be bringing them together.

EXCLUSIVE: Bambai Meri Jaan Season 2 or JC? Avinash Tiwary and Shujaat Saudagar’s current satisfy triggers speculation on their next cooperation

One possibility being gone over is that Avinash might be associated with the next season of Bambai Meri Jaan. The police procedural, directed by Shujaat Saudagar, got gratitude for its gripping storytelling and effective efficiencies. There is a strong buzz that a brand-new season is certainly in the works.

Another speculation doing the rounds is that the star might be making an unique look in Saudagar’s upcoming job JC (Jacob Cardosowhich stars Shanaya Kapoor and Abhay Verma in lead functions. Sources recommend that the movie might include a couple of surprise casting options, resulting in speculation that Avinash might have a cameo.

In the meantime, all reports stay simply speculative, and there is no main word on whether Avinash Tiwary is connected to Bambai Meri Jaan, JC (Jacob Cardosoor any other job being directed by Shujaat Saudagar. The simple possibility of the star and filmmaker teaming up has actually been enough to sustain interest. Let’s wait and view whether this market buzz ultimately equates into an amazing on-screen cooperation.

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