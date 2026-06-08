‘They stood with weapons outside the space’: Litton Das conjures up Pakistan security fears to challenge World Cup boycott claim

4 months after Bangladesh’s fallout with the ICC, which led to the group’s elimination from the T20 World Cup in India, one concern continues to stick around: who in fact decided to boycott the competition? < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Bangladesh were not part of the 2026 T20 World Cup" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/08/400x225/litton_wc_1780933800981_1780933805987_f9421d9a-55bd-46c9-8b73-2c88596f9cce.jpg"alt ="Bangladesh were not part of the 2026 T20 World Cup"title ="Bangladesh were not part of the 2026 T20 World Cup"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Bangladesh were not part of the 2026 T20 World Cup

Back in February, Bangladesh’s interim sports consultant Asif Nazrul had actually declared that the choice not to take part in the World Cup was taken by the gamers and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), and not by the federal government. Captain Litton Das has as soon as again opposed that story, restating that the gamers were never ever part of any conversation relating to involvement.

Why did Bangladesh not play in the T20 World Cup? Increasing stress in the area previously this year triggered Kolkata Knight Riders, supposedly at the BCCI’s wish, to launch Bangladesh quick bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL team. The advancement intensified matters, with the BCB consequently requiring that the ICC relocation Bangladesh’s World Cup matches out of India, pointing out security issues.

After evaluating the scenario, nevertheless, the ICC discovered no security risk to Bangladesh at the locations set up to host their group-stage matches. The governing body consistently prompted the BCB to reassess its position, however the board persevered. The ICC, in turn, declined to move the components. Following weeks of deadlock and not successful settlements, Bangladesh were gotten rid of from the competition and changed by Scotland.

Who decided to boycott the T20 World Cup? Asif satisfied the Bangladesh gamers on January 22 after Litton openly mentioned that the team had no participation in the conversations which even the senior gamers had actually not been kept notified.

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Following the conference, which was mostly referred to as a rundown session, Asif honestly specified that the federal government had actually decided to avoid the competition.

“The purpose of the meeting was simply to explain to the players why the government took this decision and give them the context. I believe they understood. That was the purpose — nothing else,” he had actually informed press reporters.

In February, Asif appeared to reverse his position, declaring that the choice had actually rather been taken jointly by the BCB and the gamers.

“There is no question of regret (not playing the World Cup). This decision was taken by the BCB and the players as they made sacrifices for the safety of the country’s cricket, the safety of the people and to protect national dignity,” he had actually stated.

A Cricbuzz report later on declared that Asif was an essential impact behind Bangladesh’s choice to avoid the World Cup, amidst the interim federal government’s anti-India position following the 2025 student-led motion that fell the Awami League federal government.

Litton repeats his position Talking To Prothom Alo, Litton exposed that the gamers never ever saw the January conference as an assessment and comprehended it to be little bit more than a procedure.

“There was never a question. We only went there to participate and have tea. It was merely a media stunt. So, we too had the same mindset,” he stated.

The senior batter even more exposed that the gamers were just notified about the choice. While they were requested for their views, the team made it clear that they wished to play. According to Litton, those views were rapidly dismissed on the premises of security issues in India.

He explained that Bangladesh had actually formerly visited Pakistan regardless of far higher security difficulties, with armed workers stationed outside the group hotel.

“They just asked us what we wanted. Now, as a player, what do you want? We, of course, did not want to fight; we wanted to play cricket. But they questioned safety in India. I said that we played cricket in Pakistan, where they used to stand with guns outside the room. What could be more dangerous than that? But this was their call; we had no say as players,” he stated.

When the job interviewer advised him of Asif’s remarks, Litton smiled before providing a pointed reaction.

“Does he hold any post now? That is why he said those things.”