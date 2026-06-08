World Yogasana Championships 2026: Hosts India Complete A Century Of Gold Medals In Clean Sweep

Subhajit Karmakar on the podium|Image: Special Arrangement

Hosts India signed off the inaugural World Yogasana Championships project with 114 medals that consisted of a century of gold (102)to highlight their dominance at the EKA Arena, Ahmedabad on Monday.

Second-placed Japan were a far-off 2nd with 3 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze with Argentina taking the 3rd area thanks to their only professional athlete, Nabila Barraza’s exploits of 2 gold and 3 silver.

Neighbours Nepal were the 2nd most effective contingent in regards to variety of medals won as they clinched an overall of 52 medals, consisting of one gold, 36 silver and 15 bronze to complete 5th on the medal standings. Uzbekistan ended up with 25 medals, consisting of one gold, 13 silver and 11 bronze.

In all, an overall of 522 professional athletes from 79 nations took part in the Championships, with 31 of them winning a minimum of one medal each. 10 of those handled to win a minimum of one gold medal.

The inaugural World Yogasana Championships in Ahmedabad, the location of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, were a landmark occasion that marked a specifying minute in the advancement of Yogasana, changing an ancient Indian practice into a worldwide competitive sporting discipline while enhancing its path towards acknowledgment within the Olympic motion.

The World Yogasana Championship 2026 was supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & & Sports, Ministry of Ayush, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sports Authority of Gujarat, Gujarat Tourism and Gujarat Yogasana Sports Association– developing Yogasana as a worldwide sporting discipline and leading the way towards Olympic acknowledgment.

Hosts, India had actually fielded a 122-member contingent, with professional athletes completing throughout 6 age classifications – Sub-Junior Men and Women (10-14 years), Junior Men and Women (14-18 years), Senior (18-28 years), Senior A (28-35 years), Senior B (35-45 years) and Senior C (45-55 years).

In a video message, Yogrishi Swami Ramdevi Ji Maharaj – President, World Yogasana described the World Yogasana Championship as the start of an international motion. “World Yogasana Championship is not the location; it is the start of an international motion. Yoga is not simply a sport– it is a way of living, a course to health, consistency, peace and human unity. Every professional athlete here is not simply a champ, however an ambassador of yoga to the world.

“Today we commemorate medals and champs, however tomorrow we need to develop a world linked through yoga. I strongly think that the journey which started here will one day take Yogasana to the Olympic phase and influence generations around the world,” he stated.

The five-day champions showed to be a melting pot of cultures with professional athletes taking pleasure in the fantastic hospitality in India and likewise learnt more about the history and journey of Yogasana.

Armenia’s Sona Soghayan, who used up yoga throughout her 2nd pregnancy 3 years back, was astonished to see the sport getting such a substantial platform in India. “I will bring a great deal of enjoyable memories from my very first check out to India. I want to spread out the idea of yoga amongst my pals after returning to Armenia, as this sport assists a lot to keep our health and wellbeing.

Outcomes

Creative Pair

Sub Junior Female: Gold– Ishika Guchhait & & Ishanvi (India) 90.89, Silver– Niya Vijayvargiya & & Aarohi Lokhande (Zambia) 82.38, Bronze– Renka Aoki & & Ichika Shimizu (Japan) 60.34

Junior Female: Gold– Deepa Lodhi & & Sima Niopane (India) 90.42, Silver– Sweakshya Thapa & & Pragya Gautam (Nepal) 56.39, Bronze– Tasila Blessings Phiri & & Deborah (Zambia) 41.30

Junior Male: Gold– Ayush Bhowmik & & Om Dehankar (India) 91.03, Silver– Mukheshkar Rajan & & Pratheesh Sanjeewakumar (Sri Lanka) 33.08, Bronze– Kanna Singh Khadka & & Sandesh Dhital (Nepal) 20.27

Balanced Pair

Senior Female: Gold– Indu Mathuria & & Devi (India) 71.77, Silver– Djumanova Aliya Abubakir & & Ansatbaeva Aysulu Arislan (Uzbekistan) 68.84, Bronze– Charuni Nikeshala Keeripitiya Gamethige & & Saumya Sewmini Gurugamage (Sri Lanka) & & Manar Mohammed Al Maskari & & Sreya Nagasubramanian (Oman) 23.05

Leg Balance Individual

Sub Junior Female: Gold– Salini Dey (India) 45.00, Silver– Sumanta (Nepal) 33.33, Bronze– Aarohi Lokhande (Zambia) 32.84

Hand Balance Individual

Sub Junior Male: Gold– Arthav Singh Negi (India) 48.08, Silver– Prayaas Jung Chauhan (Nepal) 40.05, Bronze– Pranad Rathnakumar (Sri Lanka) 33.39

Senior Female: Gold– Shilpa Das (India) 45.79, Silver– Aizhan Kuanyshbayeva (Kazakhstan) 39.69, Chadian Pariyar (Nepal) 35.05

Back Bend Individual

Sub Junior Male: Gold– Gokarna Sharma (India) 48.25, Silver– Yaatheesh Krishanthan (Sri Lanka) 35.90, Bronze– Timothy James (Romania) 32.18

Sub Junior Female: Gold– Risha Shetty (India) 46.75, Silver– Yashvi Babariya (Oman) 43.39, Bronze– Sonam Wangmo Tamang (Nepal) 40.38

Junior Male: Gold– Raj Cajole (India) 46.50, Silver– Nibisun Tamang (Nepal) 36.83, Bronze– Jay Rajesh Sonja (Oman) 31.76

Junior Female: Gold– Anika Rana (India) 45.33, Silver– Priya Gharti Chhetri (Nepal) 36.79, Bronze– Thuvesha Ramesh (Sri Lanka) 36.23

Twisting Body Individual

Junior Male: Gold– Adarsh (India) 47.83, Silver– Alikhon Rakhmano (Uzbekistan) 37.76, Bronze– Paranjay Sanjeev Vyas (Oman) 35.39

Senior Male: Gold– Subhajit Karmakar (India) 45.42, Silver– Alan (Uzbekistan) 39.73, Bronze– Arkan

Fauzan Riyanto (Indonesia) 38.09

Senior Female: Gold– Madhu Verma (India) 44.08, Silver– Ansatbaeva Aysulu Arislan (Uzbekistan) 37.39, Bronze– Sreya Nagasubramaniam (Oman) 36.79