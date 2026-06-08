Ujjwala Yojana subsidised LPG cylinder limitation minimized from 9 to 4

pay market rates.

Ujjwala Yojana recipients will now get aid on only 4 LPG cylinders yearly, below 9 earlier. While the Rs 300 aid per cylinder continues, homes surpassing the limitation will need topay market rates. < img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/06/08/ujjwala-yojana-subsidised-lpg-cylinder-limit-reduced-from-9-to-4-2026-06-08-22-10-44.png"alt ="Ujjwala Yojana subsidised LPG cylinder limit reduced from 9 to 4"> Representational picture of LPG cylinders in Odisha Photograph: (OTV)

Countless recipients under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) are set to be impacted after the variety of subsidised LPG cylinders offered under the plan was minimized from 9 to 4 each year on Monday.

Check Out: Domestic LPG cylinder rate increased by Rs 29, brand-new rates reliable from June 7

The relocation is anticipated to have a considerable influence on low-income homes that depend upon subsidised cooking gas for their everyday requirements.

When the Ujjwala plan was introduced in 2016, qualified recipients were entitled to get aid advantages on as much as 12 LPG cylinders yearly. In a subsequent modification, the limitation was minimized to 9 cylinders each year. Now, the number has actually apparently been reduced even more to simply 4 subsidised cylinders every year.

In spite of the decrease in the variety of cylinders covered under the aid plan, recipients will continue to get an aid of Rs 300 per cylinder. Households taking in more than 4 cylinders a year will have to buy extra refills at the dominating market rate, possibly increasing their home expense.

The advancement comes at a time when issues over LPG cost and cooking fuel expenses stay a crucial problem for numerous families. The decrease in subsidised cylinder accessibility is most likely to put an included monetary problem on financially weaker households, especially in backwoods where the Ujjwala plan has actually played a significant function in promoting cleaner cooking fuel.

The choice is anticipated to set off conversations on its influence on recipients and the long-lasting goals of the flagship well-being program.

Worth discussing, previously in another event, domestic LPG rates had actually been increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The modified cost entered impact from Sunday, June 7. Following the current LPG cost walking, the cost of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in New Delhi increased to Rs 942 from Rs 913.