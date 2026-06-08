Odisha to invest Rs 4,000 crore in sports facilities; multi-purpose arenas prepared in every block

Highlighting Odisha’s growing credibility in the sporting world, Majhi stated the state has actually made global acknowledgment for effectively hosting significant sporting occasions.

< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/100x0/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/member_avatars/uploadimage/library/16_9/16_9_1/recent_photo_1687847744.webp " alt ="author-image">

< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/post_attachments/uploadimage/library/16_9/16_9_0/recent_photo_1747230484.jpeg"alt ="undefined"> Submit image of Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Photograph: (OTV (File))

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday revealed a significant push for sports facilities, revealing strategies to invest more than Rs 4,000 crore for the building and construction of contemporary multi-purpose arenas in every block throughout the state.

As part of the enthusiastic strategy, the state federal government will likewise develop an advanced multi-purpose sports complex at Gothapatana in Bhubaneswar with a financial investment of Rs 1,000 crore. The proposed complex is anticipated to end up being a significant center for training, competitors, and sports advancement.

Dealing with the valedictory session of the two-day Chintan Shivir 2026 arranged by the Sports and Youth Services Department, Odisha CM stated the effort is focused on reinforcing sports centers at the grassroots level and producing chances for young professional athletes throughout Odisha.

Highlighting Odisha’s growing track record in the sporting world, Majhi stated the state has actually made worldwide acknowledgment for effectively hosting significant sporting occasions.

To recognize and support skills from backwoods, the federal government will broaden the ‘Chief Minister’s Trophy’ effort under which appealing professional athletes will be picked and offered innovative training centers, he stated.

Majhi revealed self-confidence that by 2036, Odisha’s professional athletes will emerge routinely amongst world champs. “Odisha will not just be called an outstanding organiser of sporting occasions however likewise as a state that regularly produces first-rate champs,” the CM stated.

He kept in mind that Odisha is set to host the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver occasion this year and is preparing to host the World Athletics Championships and the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in 2028.

The conclave combined sports administrators, professional athletes, professionals, and policymakers to talk about methods for reinforcing Odisha’s sports environment and improving its international competitiveness.