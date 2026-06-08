SlumDog Teaser OUT: Vijay Sethupathi turns callous avenger, Tabu includes secret to Puri Jagannadh’s thriller; watch

Vijay Sethupathi stuns as a blind vigilante in the explosive teaser of SlumDog: 33 Temple Road, a vengeance thriller directed by Puri Jagannadh. SlumDog: Vijay Sethupathi and Tabu Photograph: (YouTube (screengrab))

The very first teaser of SlumDog: 33 Temple Road has actually shown up, and it squanders no time at all in pulling audiences into a grim, violent world where survival itself is a day-to-day fight. Directed by Puri Jagannadh and headlined by Vijay Sethupathi, the action thriller assures a compelling story about society’s forgotten individuals and the rate of oppression.

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SlumDog: 33 Temple Road Teaser

The 75-second teaser presents Sethupathi as a blind beggar whose life seems formed by discomfort, embarrassment and an unquenchable thirst for vengeance. With a cooling voiceover, he speaks on behalf of the homeless and street residents who are pressed to the margins of society. His caution to those who make use of the susceptible sets the tone for a movie loaded with rage, resistance and retribution.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Most Intense Transformation?

What makes the teaser stand apart is Sethupathi’s striking improvement. The star, understood for flawlessly slipping into non-traditional functions, looks like a knife-wielding vigilante browsing a ruthless city underworld. While the makers have actually kept the plot securely under covers, the visuals mean a guy who turns his suffering into a weapon versus effective forces.

Including intrigue is the commanding existence of Tabu, whose quick however impactful look has actually currently triggered conversations amongst fans. The movie likewise stars Samyuktha and Duniya Vijay in essential functions.

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A Pan-India Action Spectacle in the Making

Produced under the banner of Puri Connects, SlumDog: 33 Temple Road has actually gone into post-production, with music made up by National Award-winning author Harshavardhan Rameshwar.

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Especially, Sethupathi called the teaser himself in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, highlighting the movie’s pan-India aspirations. If the teaser is any sign, SlumDog: 33 Temple Road might be among the most talked-about action dramas of the year– a gritty vengeance legend where the disregarded lastly resist.