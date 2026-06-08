Odisha cabinet authorizes 10 propositions throughout 5 departments

The job, approximated to cost Rs 210 crore, is anticipated to offer lodging and associated centers to around 4,000 ladies employees utilized in the commercial sector.

< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/100x0/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/member_avatars/uploadimage/library/16_9/16_9_1/recent_photo_1687847744.webp " alt ="author-image">

< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/06/08/odisha-cabinet-2026-06-08-22-14-58.jpg"alt ="Odisha Cabinet"> Odisha Cabinet Photograph:(OTV)

The Odisha Cabinet on Monday authorized 10 substantial propositions covering 5 departments, leading the way for significant facilities, city advancement, commercial and well-being efforts throughout the state.

Amongst the crucial choices, the Cabinet authorized the tender procedure for the building and construction of a working ladies’s hostel at the Kalibeti Industrial Estate in Khordha district. The job, approximated to cost Rs 210 crore, is anticipated to offer lodging and associated centers to around 4,000 ladies employees used in the commercial sector. The hostel is targeted to end up being functional within the next 2 years.

In another significant choice, the Cabinet authorized a Rs 500-crore Waterfront Development Project targeted at revitalizing riverfronts and water bodies in metropolitan locations. The effort looks for to boost the environmental health and visual appeal of metropolitan water resources while promoting sustainable metropolitan advancement.

Check out: Cabinet chaired by PM Modi clears Rs 8,301 cr seaside highway for Odisha; Here’s whatever about the mega task

The Cabinet likewise supplied relief to recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) coming from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) classification by authorizing an exemption from stamp task and registration charges. The relocation is anticipated to lower the monetary concern on qualified recipients and motivate budget-friendly real estate ownership.

To resolve water contamination issues, the Cabinet authorized the tender procedure for establishing a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at the confluence of the Daya River and Gangua Canal. The approval likewise covers 5 years of operation and upkeep of the center. The job intends to enhance and bring back the water quality of both the Daya River and the Gangua Canal.

In addition, the Cabinet authorized modifications to the Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR)-2022, a relocation anticipated to even more reinforce Odisha’s commercial community and boost the state’s financial investment beauty.