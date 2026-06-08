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Home Business Rejection to share beedi triggers knife attack in Mandsaur, one hurt

Rejection to share beedi triggers knife attack in Mandsaur, one hurt

By
Leslie Atkins
-
0
56

Indore: A disagreement over a bidi intensified into a knife attack in Mandsaur’s Daloda town on Saturday night, leaving a 23-year-old male hurt. A single person was apprehended in the event.The hurt, recognized as Vijay Nath, a citizen of Kumarwada, had actually gone to a tea stall on Daloda Krishi Upaj Mandi Road on Saturday night.

According to his relative, a male determined as Siraj showed up there and asked Vijay for a bidi.

When Vijay declined, an argument broke out in between the 2.The run-in quickly turned violent, with Siraj supposedly assaulting Vijay with a knife, hurting him in hand. Individuals present at the area stepped in and hurried Vijay to Daloda police headquarters, following which he was sent out to district medical facility for treatment. Member of the family stated that the knife triggered a deep injury on Vijay’s hand.Extra SP T S Baghel stated that Siraj has actually been collared. Authorities are analyzing the situations that caused the attack.

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