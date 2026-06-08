Theft at paan store: 19-year-old jailed, juvenile collared

Indore: A 19-year-old was apprehended and a juvenile taken into custody for taking cigarettes, tobacco items and other products worth around Rs 4 lakh from a paan store in Bhanwarkuan location.Bhanwarkuan police headquarters in-charge Santosh Dudhi stated that the break-in happened in early hours of Saturday at Karnawat Paan Shop near Khandwa Naka. 2 individuals broke the store’s tin shed and decamped with containers of premium-brand cigarettes, gutkha pouches, lighters and other product.Following a grievance by store owner, Bhanwarkuan authorities signed up a case under pertinent areas of the BNS. An unique group scanned video footage of almost 250 CCTV electronic cameras set up throughout the location and determined the implicated and recuperated the taken products.Cops detained Jitu alias Rider, a homeowner of Kamal Nagar in Musakhedi, while a juvenile from Mayur Nagar was collared under the arrangements of Juvenile Justice Act. The recuperated residential or commercial property, consisting of cigarette containers, tobacco pouches and other taken posts, is approximated to be worth around Rs 4 lakh.Private investigators stated Jitu has a criminal background and a number of cases are currently signed up versus him.