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Home Business 9 Injured in Shooting Near England’s World Cup Base Camp

9 Injured in Shooting Near England’s World Cup Base Camp

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Leslie Atkins
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Upgraded 8 June 2026 at 07:43 IST

Kansas City cops stated there were no suspects in custody which a minimum of 3 of the shooting victims were transferred to regional medical facilities.

9 Injured in Shooting Near England’s World Cup Base Camp|Image: Unsplash/Representative

9 individuals continual non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting near England’s World Cup base camp in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, days before the competition is because of start.

Kansas City cops stated there were no suspects in custody which a minimum of 3 of the shooting victims were carried to regional medical facilities. The occurrence happened approximately 4 miles from where England are set to train at the Swope Soccer Village. England have actually not gotten here in Kansas City and are because of play a friendly versus Costa Rica in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday.

A representative for the FA decreased to comment.

Weapon violence prevails in the United States, where there were more than 400 mass shootings in 2025, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

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