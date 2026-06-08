moneycontrol.com’s Post 19659003 moneycontrol.com 1,306,678 fans 19659005 7h #MCInterview|No foreign bank covers India like MUFG, states India deputy CEO Shashank Joshi Five years from now, India ought to be contributing one of the most in regards to development and ROE and assistance Tokyo accomplish its international ROE goal, Joshi informs Moneycontrol Hamsini Karthik generates information: https://lnkd.in/gPtN83nN #Banking 19659007 No foreign bank covers India like MUFG, states India deputy CEO Shashank Joshi -Moneycontrol.com 19459032 moneycontrol.com 19659008 19659009 Like 19459032 19659010 Remark To see or include a remark, check in 19659013 1,306,678 fans 19659014 View Profile 19659015 Follow 19659016 More from this author Tech3|What will it require to develop India’s SpaceX?; Digital loan providers turn a corner; and more 19659018 moneycontrol.com 19659019 25m 19659020 RBI’s rupee defence, 7.7 % GDP development and why gold ETFs closing doors– Editor’s Picks from Moneycontrol 19659021 moneycontrol.com 2d #MCTech 3|Emerging nears $200M round from Creaegis, Amazon & & Ranjan Pai; Groww and Zerodha AMCs log strong development; more 19659024 moneycontrol.com 3d Check out material classifications < ul data-max-num-to-show = data-impression-id = > Profession Efficiency Financing 19659030 Soft Skills & Emotional Intelligence Task Management 19659032 Education 19659033 Innovation 19659034 Management Ecommerce 19659036 User Experience