Indian fit-out provider Kineco logs record order book amidst export aspirations

Composite cabin from Kineco for the Vande Bharat train. Source: Kineco

India: The business has actually reported that its order book at the end of the last fiscal year (April 2025 to March 2026) went beyond INR 30 bln ($313.3 mln).

A crucial win for Kineco was an agreement to provide interiors for 120 Vande Bharat sleeper EMUs, which Kinet Railway Solutions– a joint endeavor in between Russia’s TMH and India’s RVNL– is constructing for Indian Railways. Kineco likewise states it remains in the lasts of talks with another personal Vande Bharat contractor.

In the rail section, Kineco produces train front ends, interior fittings, seating and toilet modules. It runs 3 production websites in India with a combined location of 27,000 m two and a labor force of 400. Kineco is likewise among just 2 business in India authorized to participate in interior supply jobs for brand-new and reconditioned trains.

In 2025 Kineco drew attention with a series of European acquisitions: British interiors provider TRB Lightweight Structures and Danish toilet-module producer Semvac. The business states these have actually reinforced its position in the Asian, Middle Eastern and European markets.

Consolidated earnings for Kineco group, which is likewise active in defence, aerospace and other innovation fields, concerned INR 2.4 bln ($25.5 mln). Earnings in the rail section fell 23% to INR 0.7 bln ($8 mln). Kineco associates these outcomes to a drop in brand-new rolling stock tenders from Indian Railways and to slipped shipment schedules on present agreements. On the strength of its high order volume, the business anticipates a healing in this figure in the coming 2026 fiscal year.

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