Books

Business Kamal Haasan: All filmmaking starts with ecstasy, however moves to blame video game By Correspondent - 67

Upgraded on : 08 Jun 2026, 3:48 am Kamal Haasan, who shared his words of gratitude for his coach and veteran Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, among the imposing filmmakers in India, who is creating his movie Sing Geetham at the age of 94, reviewed altering landscape of filmmaking from passion-driven to benefit oriented. Speaking at the pre-release occasion of the movie, Kamal Haasan stated, “Cinema is fundamentally driven by passion. Only after that does it become a business. But today, the situation has been reversed. Even before a film is made, people start calculating whether it will collect Rs 100 crore or Rs 200 crore.” He then remembered how their movie Pushpaka Vimana (1987) was made on a spending plan of simply Rs 15 lakh, however provided the fulfillment of making a Rs 150 crore movie. “It’s not an exaggeration. It must have already collected Rs 200 crores. That’s the truth of the industry that we don’t realise or fully monetise. We are still learning. Singeetham’s passion has not dwindled at all and I don’t see why the industry should lose its passion,” he shared, prompting the new-age filmmakers and market individuals to gain from veterans like Singeetham.

Kamal even more kept in mind how nobody can ensure that a movie will be a success or a failure. “But we can say with confidence, ‘We will be happy with this film when it is completed. If we are not happy with it, we simply will not release it. That is exactly what happened with Apoorva Sagodharargal (1989),” he kept in mind, highlighting how filmmaking starts with “euphoria”however ultimately moves to a “blame game” or “sharing awards” “When it comes to a failure of a film, the blaming begins. That award, we (Kamal and Singeetham) were willing to take. Everyone will leave and we will hold onto that award. Pushpaka Vimana and Mumbai Xpress (2005) are examples. Nobody can say which is a good film. In the same way, the cast doesn’t decide it as a ‘big film’. A great idea is where a film begins,” he described.

Assessing the making of Apoorva SagodharargalKamal Haasan exposed that the group took the vibrant choice to ditch almost 20 days’ worth of video after understanding the movie was not forming up as meant.

“We completely discarded the footage shot during the first 20 days. Had we continued with that version, it would have turned out to be a failed film,” he stated. According to the star, the group picked to stop the task in spite of the monetary ramifications, thinking that innovative stability was more vital than restoring already-spent financial investments.

“We stopped that failure before it happened. We had to answer for the money that had already been been spent, but we firmly believed that it was better to do the right thing than to continue with something that was wrong,” he included.