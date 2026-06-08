Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Tumbbad 2 now on floors!

Sohum Shah, best remembered as Tumbbad actor, has now started work on the sequel of his movie. Co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film has gone on floors today i.e. on Thursday, March 27, 2026. The movie’s filming began in Mumbai’s Madh Island. Directed by Adesh Prasad, the film will be co-produced by Sohum.

Tumbbad 2 goes on floors; more details

Tumbbad

Tumbbad 2 has gone on floors with Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie marks the sequel to Sohum’s horror movie which became a huge success on its theatrical re-release. The movie is currently being shot in Mumbai’s Madh Island. A source confirmed the same to Mid-Day and shared, “On the first day, the crowd will be smaller, but by March 28 and 29, the scale will increase. A massive crowd sequence is being shot.” While the film has gone on floors now, the work for it has been ongoing for weeks.

While the original film was directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the sequel is helmed by Adesh Prasad, who has commenced the shoot with the first scene from the movie. “Adesh wanted to start with the opening sequence itself; it is designed as a major set-piece that establishes the scale of the world imagined.”

What does Nawazuddin Siddiqui play in Tumbbad 2?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from Raat Akeli Hai

Tumbbad 2 is not a direct continuation of Tumbbad and is expected to narrate another folklore. While the folklore is also believed to be a Maharashtrian folklore, there’s no confirmation on the same. Rahi Anil Barve had revealed that he had penned the trilogy of Tumbbad, but does not wish to associate with narrating the tales. Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character in Tumbbad 2 is expected to be that of an antagonist. Unlike his previous roles though, here the actor does not play a straight-out villain but a grey character.