Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 vs Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra: hands-on contrast

Samsung was the very first significant mobile phone maker to dedicate to foldables with the Galaxy Fold in 2019. Ever since, it has actually presented the Z Flip and now a 3rd kind aspect gets in the race. No, Samsung isn’t the very first maker to construct a large collapsible, however it is definitely the business with the best reach that can promote the type aspect.

We got some hands-on time with both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8which is what the broad collapsible is called, and the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra– this is the brand-new name for the big book-style collapsible and it is the follower to the Galaxy Z Fold7 (we understand, we understand, the calling plan is puzzling).

Before we dig into the information, here is an illustration of what these 2 are about.

The Z Fold8 has a 5.5″16:10 cover screen. As you can see, it is much shorter however broader than the 21:9 6.5 “cover display screen on the Ultra. This element ratio is extremely near to the 16:9 format that a great deal of online videos utilize and it is terrific for video gaming too.

The primary screens are likewise rather various. The Z Fold8 display screen is a 7.6 “4:3 panel. This makes it much better for text-oriented usages– be it files, sites or books. Pictures default to 4:3 too, a best match.

The 8.0″ 11:10 screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is constructed for multitasking. You can divide it in between numerous apps and each will get a great deal of functional area. The square-ish element ratio is likewise terrific for files and other text-based material. For videos, you can utilize the cover screen as this one (while technically revealing you a larger photo) struggles with a great deal of letterboxing.

We’ve determined the area of each screen as an entire and when revealing a 16:9 video (i.e. just how much is left after the letterboxing). Keep in mind that all 4 display screens are LTPO OLED panels with 1-120Hz refresh rate.

Galaxy Z Fold8 Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra

Cover screen 5.5″ 88.2 cm TWO 6.5″ 98.7 cm TWO

Cover display screen (16:9 video) 78.4 cm TWO 75.2 cm TWO

Cover screen resolution 1,248 x 1,972 px

428ppi 1,080 x 2,520 px

422ppi

Main display screen 7.6″ 179.2 cm TWO 8.0″ 205.3 cm TWO

Main display screen (16:9 video) 133.6 cm TWO 128.2 cm TWO

Main show resolution 1,848 x 2,448 px

403ppi 2,504 x 2,256 px

422ppi

Here is what viewing videos on the primary display screens appears like:

Seeing videos on the primary display screens of the Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Fold8 Ultra

Returning to the cover display screens, the Z Fold8 is tangibly larger than its Ultra brother or sister. It determines 81.9 mm broad, which implies that one-hand typing isn’t the simplest, however two-hand typing is rather excellent. For recommendation, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is 78.1 mm broad.

Cover screen size contrast: Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra(left)and Galaxy Z Fold8 (right)

Mentioning measurements, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is the sleeker of the 2 with its narrower body (72.8 mm vs. 81.9 mm). The distinction in density assists a fair bit too (8.9 mm vs. 9.7 mm ). When closed, the Ultra has to do with as broad as the little Galaxy S26 (71.7 mm).

The Z Fold8 determines 9.7 mm thick, the Z Fold8 Ultra is slimmer at 8.9 mm

The Ultra is 158.4 mm high– that’s the precise measurement of the Galaxy S26+. The piece phone is broader(75.8 mm vs. 72.8 mm) and thinner(7.3 mm vs. 8.9 mm ), however Samsung has actually done an outstanding task of making the book-style collapsible seem like a normal phone when closed. It weighs 215g, which is just a gram much heavier than the S26 Ultra.

The Z Fold8 is 123.9 mm high. This makes it the quickest smart device that we’ve managed in a long while– though as kept in mind above, it’s rather large. There is a factor phones moved far from 16:9 screens (this one is extremely close at 16:10), you understand. Still, you can hold it and pretend it’s a tiny phone.

The only difficulty to doing so is that the 201g of weight makes the large collapsible quite heavy for a tiny phone– for instance, the S26+ is 190g and the vanilla S26 is 167g. A more beneficial contrast for the Z Fold8 is the iPhone 17 Pro, which weighs 206g and is 8.8 mm thick (vs. 9.7 mm for the Galaxy).

Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra in the hand

Samsung lastly embraced a Silicon-Carbon battery, which is what allowed the significant battery upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra. At 5,000 mAh, it’s not the biggest around, however it is a strong boost over the 4,400 mAh battery of the Galaxy Z Fold7 (which in spite of the identifying is the Ultra’s predecessor ).

Samsung lastly made it possible for quicker charging too– with 45W wired assistance, the phone can get to 67%in half an hour. The Z Fold7 just supported 25W wired charging and by main numbers it might reach 50 %charge in half an hour, regardless of having a smaller sized battery. The Ultra has quicker cordless charging too, 20W vs. 15W on its predecessor, and supports reverse cordless charging.

Even the smaller sized Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 has a larger battery than the Z Fold7. It has 4,800 mAh capability, almost matching the Ultra. It has 45W wired charging too, though here it works a little bit slower– it just gets to 63% in half an hour. We question whether the Ultra’s “brand-new dual-path charging architecture” has something to do with it. Anyhow, the Z Fold8 has the very same 20W cordless charging.

Both phones are powered by the exact same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. We saw it in the worldwide Galaxy S26 Ultra and in the S26 and S26+ in choose areas. There are no Exynos versions of the Folds.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8(left)and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra

Both phones get 12GB of RAM if you choose the variations with 256GB or 512GB storage. There are likewise top-shelf variations with 1TB storage– these get 16GB of RAM. The Ultra design has a larger graphite sheet to assist expand the heat, so possibly it will have much better continual efficiency(this is something that we’ll check in our evaluation), however burst efficiency need to equal.

The 2 Z Folds launch with the brand-new One UI 9, which is based upon Android 17. They will get OS updates and security spots for 7 years.

The last point of contrast we wish to make here concentrates on the electronic cameras– the Ultra has a clear benefit. Simply to get them out of the method, we will begin with the selfie cams given that they equal in between the 2 designs. Both phones have a set of 10MP modules– electronic cameras on the cover screens have 85 ° lenses, while the ones on the inner display screens have broader 100 ° lenses.

Triple cam for the Z Fold8 Ultra vs. double cam for the Z Fold8

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra has a 200MP primary electronic camera with improved HDR. It can tape 8K video utilizing the APV codec and supports Cine LUTs. The Galaxy Z Fold8 has a 50MP cam rather, which is likewise charged with zooming responsibilities– it supports 2x in-sensor zoom. The 200MP module on the Ultra likewise does 2x, however the Ultra phone can go even more with its devoted 3x 10MP cam (the broad collapsible does not have a telephoto module). Both phones include 50MP ultra-wide electronic cameras.

Stay tuned for more reports from the Galaxy Unpacked occasion.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra

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