Aiviue wants to Make Frontline Hiring Predictable, Not Just Faster

India, July 21 —

BENGALURU, India – [21st July] – Aiviue, the agentic hiring platform built for frontline workforces, today unveiled its long-term vision for frontline recruitment: a world where hiring is no longer a volume problem solved by speed, but a prediction problem solved by intelligence.

Frontline employees power India’s economy. They run retail floors, move supply chains, serve customers across hospitality, and drive field operations across sectors. Yet hiring remains one of the most fragmented, manual, and unpredictable functions employers manage. Recruiters process hundreds of applications per role, chase candidates who never respond, and watch confirmed joiners disappear before their first shift.

Aiviue’s vision reframes the problem entirely. Rather than asking how recruiters can move faster, Aiviue asks a different question: what if employers could know, before making an offer, who would actually show up and stay?

“Frontline hiring in India has always been treated as a volume problem,” said Sudev Das, Founder and CEO of Aiviue. “We believe it is a prediction problem. The industry has spent years trying to process applications faster. We are building something different: a hiring system that identifies candidates most likely to join, perform, and stay before recruiters ever pick up the phone.”

At the centre of this vision is Aivi, Aiviue’s AI hiring agent. Aivi engages candidates through conversations instead of forms, screens them in 22 Indian languages, and assesses the signals that predict outcomes. Recruiters receive a ranked shortlist based on fit and joining probability, rather than an undifferentiated pile of applications.

Early results demonstrate the impact of this approach. Across deployments, Aiviue has helped employers reduce time-to-hire from 7-10 days to as little as 72 hours, lower no-show rates by 30%, and increase selection rates from 6-8% to 25% and above.

In one recent high-volume deployment, it generated more than 3,000 applications, shortlisted 592 qualified candidates, and enabled approximately 95-110 successful hires across multiple locations, reducing hiring timelines to a fraction of the employer’s previous process.

“The candidates were always there,” said Sudev. “What was missing was a system that could engage them in a language they recognised, on platforms they already trusted, and reliably identify who was serious. That is the gap we exist to close.”

Aiviue’s approach reflects how frontline talent actually applies for jobs: through video job shorts, social media, WhatsApp, QR codes, referrals, and geo-targeted campaigns rather than lengthy forms. Hiring happens conversationally, in vernacular languages, and within the catchment area of each location, helping employers reach the right candidate in the right neighbourhood.

The goal is not simply to automate recruitment. The goal is to make recruitment more predictable.

Built on experience serving more than 1.2 million job seekers and hundreds of employers across India, Aiviue has observed that the strongest hiring outcomes often depend on signals traditional recruitment systems fail to capture early enough in the process.

Aiviue’s system is designed around this reality, focusing on intent, commitment, and probability rather than just qualifications.

As workforce demands intensify across retail, logistics, manufacturing, hospitality, BFSI, and field services, employers face growing pressure to build reliable frontline teams while controlling costs and protecting candidate experience. Aiviue’s vision positions predictability, not just automation, as the next frontier of hiring.

“Speed alone was never the answer,” Sudev added. “An employer who hires in 24 hours but loses half those hires to no-shows has not solved anything. The future of frontline hiring is not just fast. It is predictable. That is the future we are building.”

About Aiviue

Aiviue is an agentic hiring platform for frontline workforce recruitment in India. Through its AI hiring agent, Aivi, the platform combines conversational screening, vernacular video job descriptions, hyperlocal sourcing, and predictive candidate scoring to help employers hire faster, smarter, and more predictably. Its mission is to make frontline hiring a prediction problem solved by intelligence, rather than a volume problem solved by manual effort.

Aiviue is currently working with employers across 5 core sectors – Retail, QSR & Hospitality, Logistics & Delivery, Automotive, and BFSI and is onboarding new companies through a free trial.

Employers can begin hiring with Aiviue at no cost for the first 30 days.

Learn more at www.aiviue.com