Humayun Suleman Delivers Landmark Breakthrough: Mahesh Bhatt Signs Historic 5-Film Deal as Creative Director with Vdo Tree Productions

India, July 21 —

Mumbai, July 21, 2026 – In one of the most significant developments in Indian entertainment this year, visionary producer Humayun Suleman has pulled off a major industry coup by bringing legendary filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on board Vdo Tree Productions, the production wing of Vdo Tree OTT, as Creative Director for a powerhouse 5-film deal.

This landmark collaboration, backed by Producers Humayu Suleman and Humaid Humayu, represents a bold new chapter for high-concept, emotionally resonant cinema. The ambitious slate will feature a carefully curated mix of deep, intense love stories, pulse-pounding edge-of-the-seat thrillers, and gritty, atmospheric horror dramas; the very genres that have defined Mahesh Bhatt’s illustrious career and continue to captivate audiences across generations.

Suhrita Das, the talented director and writer mentored by Bhatt, will helm the projects, bringing her distinctive vision to the forefront. She will be joined by Shweta Bothra as co-writer and lyricist, adding rich emotional layers and lyrical depth to the narratives. Together, this dream team promises stories that blend raw intensity, human drama, and cinematic excellence.

The announcement has sent ripples of excitement throughout Bollywood. Promotional visuals showcasing Mahesh Bhatt alongside Humayun Suleman, Humaid Humayu and the core creative team have only amplified the buzz, signaling serious intent and star power behind the venture.

“Securing Mahesh Bhatt as Creative Director for our 5-film slate is not just a professional milestone; it is a defining landmark achievement for me and the entire Vdo Tree Productions family,” said Humayun Suleman, Producer. “This partnership validates our vision of creating bold, meaningful cinema that pushes boundaries while touching hearts. With Bhatt Saab’s unmatched storytelling mastery guiding us, we are poised to deliver content that will resonate deeply with audiences and set new benchmarks in the industry.”

Vdo Tree Productions is the premium content creation and film production vertical of Vdo Tree OTT. Dedicated to high-quality, story-driven projects across diverse genres, the banner is rapidly emerging as a force to reckon with in both theatrical and digital entertainment spaces.