Bilingual Poet Anish Kanjilal’s New masterpiece “Ami Nari O Onnanno Prosongo” Explores Women, Love, Identity and the Human Condition

India, July 20 —

Kolkata, July 20: Renowned bilingual poet, author and educationist Anish Kanjilal has launched his latest Bengali poetry collection, “Ami Nari O Onnanno Prosongo “(I, Woman and Other Contexts), a work that offers an evocative exploration of love, memory, identity, mortality and the complexities of human existence. The collection was formally introduced at a press conference held at the Kolkata Press Club on July 15, 2026, with celebrated filmmaker and actor Goutam Ghose attending as the chief guest.

Born in Kolkata on June 23, 1976, Kanjilal has established himself as one of the distinctive voices in contemporary Bengali and English literature. A bilingual poet writing in both Bengali and English, he is also the Director of EDUCARE The Institute and Head of its Department of English. His literary works, academic contributions and research have consistently reflected a commitment to human values, philosophical inquiry and social consciousness.

Published by Dey’s Publishing, Ami Nari O Onnanno Prosongo is more than a collection of poems. It is an introspective literary journey that traverses the emotional, philosophical and social landscapes of contemporary life. The volume brings together poems that contemplate love, loss, death, dreams, freedom, memory, hope and the search for meaning, while inviting readers to engage with fundamental questions of identity and existence.

The collection charts an expansive poetic journey-from the microscopic world of “Pipre” (The Ant) to the contemplative finality of “Bisorjon” (Immersion)-symbolically leading readers from the smallest forms of life to universal consciousness, and from personal emotions to shared human experience. Throughout the volume, Kanjilal presents poetry not merely as an artistic medium but as an instrument for understanding life itself.

Love remains one of the central threads running through the collection, though never in a singular or romantic sense. Poems such as Likhechhinu Lipikhani Priyotamake, Prem O Biplab and Premer Samadhi Tire explore affection, longing, separation, transformation and emotional resilience. These works are balanced by poems that interrogate society and identity, including Mukhosh, Mondo Narir Pandulipi Theke and Ami Feminist, where the poet raises compelling questions about gender, power structures and the evolving discourse surrounding womanhood.

Mortality occupies an equally significant place in the volume. Rather than presenting death as an end, Kanjilal approaches it as a profound philosophical reality that illuminates the meaning of life. Poems such as Duare Mrityu Asa Bhalo, Ekti Chuchor Mrityu and Mrityumichhil examine the inevitability of death from multiple perspectives, while Swapna Holeo Satyi and Mokshalabh suggest spiritual awakening, liberation and self-realisation beyond material existence.

The poet’s imaginative landscape seamlessly blends mythology with modernity. Poems including Medusar Grahan, Brindaban and Brihannala reinterpret mythological and historical symbols to address contemporary concerns, while works such as E Shohor Ghumiye Ache Kobore and Madhyanna portray urban alienation, emotional fatigue and the existential anxieties of modern society.

Stylistically, the collection moves effortlessly between simplicity and complexity. At times intimate and lyrical, at others symbolic and philosophical, Kanjilal’s language remains emotionally authentic throughout. Poems such as Akibuki, Album and Kabyer Smritite delicately reconstruct memory, time and personal history, transforming individual experiences into universal reflections.

The volume also bears the imprint of the poet’s deeply personal experiences. Several poems are inspired by memories of his mother, lending the collection emotional depth and an unmistakable sense of intimacy. Together, these personal narratives enrich the broader philosophical concerns that define the work.

According to the publishers, Ami Nari O Onnanno Prosongo is not simply a poetry collection but an invitation to self-discovery. It brings together imagination, resistance, compassion and hope, encouraging readers not only to appreciate poetry aesthetically but also to encounter it as a mirror of their own lives. Every poem presents questions, conflicts, silences and possibilities, inviting reflection rather than offering definitive answers.

Speaking about the spirit of the collection, Kanjilal encourages readers to experience the poems beyond their literal meanings. “Do not merely read these poems,” he says. “Feel them. Listen to the quiet music beneath every word, and discover your own life reflected within them.”

Ami Nari O Onnanno Prosongo is published by Dey’s Publishing and is now available for readers.

Book details: https://www.deyspublishing.com/books/ami-nari-o-anyanya-prasanga