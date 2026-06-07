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Home Business LPG domestic cylinder now costs 957.50 in Chennai, customers reveal shock

LPG domestic cylinder now costs 957.50 in Chennai, customers reveal shock

By
Leslie Atkins
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Image used for representation purpose only.

Image utilized for representation function just.|Picture Credit: The Hindu

With the current 29 walking in the rate of a cylinder of domestic melted petroleum gas (LPG), in Chennai, a cylinder now costs 957.50 from Sunday (June 7, 2026). The last rate modification was done on March 7, when it increased by 60 per refill.

In a period of 3 months it has actually increased by 89/14.2 kg cylinder. Clients who have actually currently scheduled their refills however have actually not gotten the exact same, will need to pay the modified rate. Their costs would be cancelled and fresh ones made. If customers had actually made the payment online, they can pay the distinction in the total up to the shipment young boys.

Customer activist T. Sadagopan stated this modification was a morning surprise. The entire of in 2015, OMCs earned a profit of 150 % however this year they state they can not soak up the losses, which is unreasonable. The bad customers are currently strained with high fuel and diesel expenses. The quantity that a household invests in arrangements and gas is increasing on a monthly basis. The employed class is discovering it hard to make it through even on 2 incomes. The federal government might possibly think about some type of dole for the tax payers, he included.

Oil market sources stated the OMCs were investing an extra 700 on every cylinder and were not passing on this concern to the customers.

< img src ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/ewagrb/article71053603.ece/alternates/SQUARE_80/PETROL%20PRICE%20HIKE%20DELHI%202026_26_05_10.jpg" data-src-template ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/ewagrb/article71053603.ece/alternates/SQUARE_80/PETROL%20PRICE%20HIKE%20DELHI%202026_26_05_10.jpg" data-original ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/ewagrb/article71053603.ece/alternates/SQUARE_80/PETROL%20PRICE%20HIKE%20DELHI%202026_26_05_10.jpg" alt data-device-variant ="SQUARE~SQUARE~SQUARE~SQUARE" width ="100%" height ="100%">

LPG suppliers stated with each modification they needed to invest more on purchasing cylinders and materials were still not regular. “We are getting just half of our requirements. We are being informed to decrease on circulation. In case of emergency situations, we do handle to send out a cylinder or 2 on a top priority basis. That is all. Otherwise, everybody have stockpiles,” stated a supplier.

Released – June 07, 2026 12:13 pm IST

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