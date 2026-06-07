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Tamil Nadu Governor leads plantation drive, lays structure stone for PLAZA in Auroville

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Leslie Atkins
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Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar addresses a gathering in Auroville in the Villupuram district.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar resolves an event in Auroville in the Villupuram district.

|Picture Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday( June 6, 2026)led a tree-planting drive in Auroville and laid the structure stone for the P.L.A.Z.A(Public Life Artisan Zone Auroville).

Mr. Arlekar was accompanied by Jayanti S. Ravi, Secretary of the Auroville Foundation; G. Seetharaman, Officer on Special Duty, Auroville Foundation; and D. Manikandan, Secretary to the Lt. Governor of Puducherry.

According to journalism declaration, as part of the’Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ (A Tree in the Name of Mother)project, the dignitaries each planted a tree at the entryway of the Auroville Visitor Centre, honouring their own moms together with Mother Nature and The Mother (Mirra Alfassa), the creator of Auroville.

Enhancing the town’s dedication to its ‘Galaxy Plan’– which includes an unmatched 212 square metres of open green area per citizen– it was officially revealed that Auroville prepares to plant more than 10,000 trees in the future to more improve its thick, sustainable metropolitan forest.

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Tactically found on the Outer Ring Road, the P.L.A.Z.A. is poised to end up being a lively center for craftsmens, financial strength, and neighborhood life. This brand-new advancement represents a vital advance in developing a self-sufficient municipality, supplying a devoted area where non-polluting markets, imaginative arts, and public life can effortlessly converge.

Released – June 07, 2026 12:02 pm IST

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