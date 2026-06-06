Rashmika Mandanna feared taking this bold career leap! Here’s why Cocktail 2 left her nervous

Rashmika Mandanna has emerged as one of the most sought-after stars in Bollywood, effortlessly winning hearts with her versatile performances across genres. From intense dramas to mass entertainers, she has consistently impressed audiences with her screen presence.

The actress is now set to showcase a refreshing side of herself in Cocktail 2, starring alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, but accepting the film wasn’t an easy decision.

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Rashmika Reveals What Made Her Hesitant

The trailer of Cocktail 2 recently grabbed attention for its vibrant visuals and the chemistry between its lead trio. While fans are eager to see Rushie in a glamorous and urban avatar, the actress confessed during a promotional event that she was initially unsure about taking up the project.

Talking about the film, Rashoo said, “For me, Cocktail 2 feels like a beautiful mix of love, friendship, and all the emotions that come with figuring life out. The trailer really captures the warmth and fun spirit of Diya, Ally, and Kunal. Make it a movie outing with friends, partners, and family and catch the experience on the big screen.”

‘I was really scared’

Explaining the reason behind her hesitation, Rashmika admitted that the role pushed her beyond the image audiences have built of her over the years.

She shared, “I was really scared because this is by far the most urban I’ve looked in cinema. And because of my films thus far, I feel like the audience sort of somewhere expects a very serious, dramatic sort of performance from me. But for the first time, I’ve done something this light-hearted, which is specifying on friendship, the madness, the love.”

Further, she added, “For me, initially, I was like, is this the right move for me? But at the same time, because I’ve never done something like this before, I had to do it. Because I feel like the audience is also looking for something surprising, something new, something very different. And that was one of the main reasons why I thought it was a perfect fit.”

Her candid admission offers a glimpse into the risks actors often take when stepping outside their established comfort zones.

What the Cocktail 2 Trailer Promises

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 appears to blend romance, friendship and emotional complexities against a visually appealing contemporary backdrop. The trailer showcases Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna navigating relationships filled with humour, chaos and heartfelt moments, while also hinting at deeper emotional conflicts beneath the surface.

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A Busy Slate Ahead for Rashmika

Beyond Cocktail 2, Rashmika Mandanna has several ambitious projects lined up. She will be seen in Mysaa, a pan-India Telugu emotional action thriller where she portrays a fierce Gond woman. She is also part of the period drama Ranabaali, featuring her husband Vijay Deverakonda.