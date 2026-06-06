Only those rendered jobless raising questions: UP deputy CM Maurya jibe at Oppn

In a scathing attack on opposition parties, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday said those rendered “jobless” after losing power were the ones constantly raising questions against the government. Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya at an event in Prayagraj on June 6. (HT photo)

Speaking to media persons at Circuit House after interacting with BJP workers on the second day of his visit to the Sangam city, Maurya urged party cadres to begin preparations for the 2027 assembly elections.

He said the BJP was both the present and the future of Indian politics and claimed that neither the Samajwadi Party would return to power in Uttar Pradesh nor the Congress regain power at the Centre before 2047.

On SP MP Dimple Yadav’s remarks on the Ghazipur encounter case, Maurya said criticism of the state’s law and order by SP leaders was akin to “people living in glass houses throwing stones at others”.

He said every complaint was thoroughly investigated and assured that action would be taken wherever negligence was found. Rejecting opposition allegations on economic issues, Maurya said the country witnessed unprecedented progress during the past 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Products once imported were now being manufactured domestically, he said, adding that government policies were creating greater opportunities for the youth.

On SP president Akhilesh Yadav and MP Dimple Yadav’s meeting with Swami Avimukteshwaranand and the demand to declare the cow as national mother, he accused the SP of indulging in opportunistic politics. He said BJP alone was committed to the welfare of saints and cow protection.

Maurya also described Dimple Yadav’s recent remarks against CM Yogi Adityanath as unfortunate and advised political leaders to refrain from making such statements.

Earlier in the day, he attended an educational advancement seminar and state convention organised by the Sanyukt Samayojit Shikshak Sangh. Addressing teachers, Maurya said their role was crucial in building an educated India and assured them that the government remained committed to addressing their genuine demands.

Referring to Operation Kayakalp, he said government schools across Uttar Pradesh had undergone significant transformation, with improved access to toilets, drinking water and other basic amenities.

“The double-engine government is working without discrimination in the fields of education, employment and development,” the deputy CM added.

Later, Maurya attended a felicitation programme organised by the BJP’s legal cell following the state government’s decision to enhance the honorarium and monthly fees of government advocates. There, he described the legal fraternity as a major strength of the BJP and said advocates had played a significant role in cases related to national interest and issues linked to the country’s self-respect.

He said the government had fulfilled its responsibility towards advocates and would continue extending support to them. During the event, lawyers submitted a memorandum seeking furniture, computer-printer facilities and maintenance arrangements for newly constructed chambers on the Allahabad High Court premises.