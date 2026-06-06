Odisha govt approves Rs 3,793cr investment proposals across 14 districts; 19,924 jobs to be created

In a major boost to industrial development and employment generation, the Odisha government on Saturday approved 24 investment proposals worth a total of Rs 3,793 crore across 14 districts of the state.

The approvals were granted during the 147th State-Level Single Window Clearance Authority meeting, held today under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Anu Garg.

The approved projects span a wide range of sectors, including steel, power, electric vehicle (EV) equipment, apparel and textile industries, tourism, and hospitality. With these investments, new industrial establishments are expected to come up in districts such as Khordha, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Jajpur, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Bolangir, Puri, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, and Mayurbhanj.

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Nearly 20,000 Job Opportunities

According to officials, the implementation of these projects will create approximately 19,924 job opportunities, providing a significant boost to both skilled and unskilled labor in the state.

This will also promote balanced regional industrial growth, encouraging investment in both urban and semi-urban areas and generating livelihood opportunities across all districts.

The government has also highlighted that these initiatives will help strengthen the state’s economic infrastructure while fostering innovation and sustainable industrial development. The approvals reflect Odisha’s continued focus on making investment processes smoother and more transparent for businesses, ensuring faster implementation and economic benefits for the local population.