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Poet Nitesh among 3 killed as 2 pvt buses collide head-on in Raisen

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Poet Nitesh among 3 killed as 2 pvt buses collide head-on in Raisen

Bhopal: Noted poet Nitesh Vyas was among three passengers killed and 27 injured after two private buses collided head-on near a toll plaza in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district on Friday.Vyas, 28, was a poet from Sultanganj known for reciting poetry at literary events across the country. The other deceased are Makhan Lodhi, 29, a resident of Begamganj and Dipesh Ahirwar, 19, from Sultanganj.The accident took place around 11 am under the Kharbai police outpost area. Police said buses operating on the Bhopal-Sagar route crashed into each other on a curve, with one bus later hitting a culvert.Several passengers suffered serious injuries to the head, face and limbs. Ten ambulances were deployed to shift the injured to hospitals in Raisen, Bhopal and Nagpur. Eyewitnesses alleged overspeeding caused the crash, saying the buses lost control at the turn.

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