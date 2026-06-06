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FAIMA Writes to PM Modi Seeking Compensation for Victims in Saidulajab Building Collapse

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According to reports, several of the deceased, including the younger victims, were students preparing for competitive examinations in the area, which is known for its cluster of coaching centres.

FAIMA Writes to PM Modi Seeking Compensation for Victims in Saidulajab Building Collapse
FAIMA Writes to PM Modi Seeking Compensation for Victims in Saidulajab Building Collapse | Image:
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New Delhi: A four-storey residential building in South Delhi’s densely populated Saidulajab area collapsed early on Saturday morning, killing at least six people and leaving others trapped under heavy debris, officials said.

The incident occurred around 4:30 AM in a narrow lane off the main Saidulajab road near IGNOU and Saket Metro station. Residents were jolted awake by a loud rumble as concrete slabs, bricks, and iron rods came crashing down, burying people who were sleeping inside at the time, as per reports.

The victims have been identified as:
–Dr. Ravi Prakash (26)
–Ekta (23)
–Kapil (26)
–Alok Verma (23)
–Nalin Rai (23)
–Parvati Ojha (39), owner of a local eatery

According to reports, several of the deceased, including the younger victims, were students preparing for competitive examinations in the area, which is known for its cluster of coaching centres. Rescue teams worked through the rubble to recover bodies and search for any survivors.

In response to the tragedy, the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding ex-gratia compensation for the families of the medical students who lost their lives. The association has also called for a high-level probe into possible negligence and has urged authorities to conduct comprehensive safety audits of coaching hubs and similar residential structures across Delhi.

The building, reportedly constructed in the early 2000s, stood in a congested neighbourhood where narrow lanes and older constructions are common. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and panic as neighbours rushed to help pull out victims from the mounds of debris.

Police and disaster response teams have launched an investigation into the cause of the collapse, with initial focus likely to fall on structural integrity, maintenance, and possible unauthorised modifications common in such areas.

FAIMA has emphasised the need for stricter enforcement of safety norms to prevent such avoidable tragedies. 

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