13.9 C
London
Sunday, June 7, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business MP: CBI Arrests West Central Railway Deputy Chief Engineer for Rs 1...

MP: CBI Arrests West Central Railway Deputy Chief Engineer for Rs 1 Lakh Bribe

By
Editor
-
0
80

MP: CBI Arrests West Central Railway Deputy Chief Engineer for Rs 1 Lakh Bribe

Bhopal: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Narayan Singh Bundela, Deputy Chief Engineer-II (Construction), West Central Railway, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district.According to the CBI, Bundela allegedly demanded an undue advantage of Rs 1 lakh from a contractor for releasing a security deposit and clearing pending bills and PVC dues amounting to nearly Rs 1 crore related to contract work.The agency registered a case on June 4 following a complaint and laid a trap, during which the railway official was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe in Sagar.During searches, the CBI recovered unaccounted cash worth Rs 62,000 from the accused’s guest house room and seized documents linked to real estate investments from his residence.The accused was arrested on June 4 and is scheduled to be produced before a competent court in Jabalpur on Friday. Investigation is continuing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Bareilly violence case: Allahabad HC turns down Maulana Tauqeer Raza’s bail plea

Business 0
The Allahabad high court has actually turned down the...

UP police officers more loyal to govt than Constitution: Allahabad HC

Business 0
The Allahabad high court has observed that police officers...

Nor’wester Wreaks Havoc In Bhubaneswar; Damages Property & Disrupts Traffic | OTV

Business 0
Nor’wester Wreaks Havoc In Bhubaneswar; Damages Property & Disrupts...

Popular

Bareilly violence case: Allahabad HC turns down Maulana Tauqeer Raza’s bail plea

Business 0
The Allahabad high court has actually turned down the...

UP police officers more loyal to govt than Constitution: Allahabad HC

Business 0
The Allahabad high court has observed that police officers...

Nor’wester Wreaks Havoc In Bhubaneswar; Damages Property & Disrupts Traffic | OTV

Business 0
Nor’wester Wreaks Havoc In Bhubaneswar; Damages Property & Disrupts...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here