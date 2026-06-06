MP: CBI Arrests West Central Railway Deputy Chief Engineer for Rs 1 Lakh Bribe

Bhopal: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Narayan Singh Bundela, Deputy Chief Engineer-II (Construction), West Central Railway, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district.According to the CBI, Bundela allegedly demanded an undue advantage of Rs 1 lakh from a contractor for releasing a security deposit and clearing pending bills and PVC dues amounting to nearly Rs 1 crore related to contract work.The agency registered a case on June 4 following a complaint and laid a trap, during which the railway official was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe in Sagar.During searches, the CBI recovered unaccounted cash worth Rs 62,000 from the accused’s guest house room and seized documents linked to real estate investments from his residence.The accused was arrested on June 4 and is scheduled to be produced before a competent court in Jabalpur on Friday. Investigation is continuing.