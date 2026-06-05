OnePlus Turbo 6X series launch timeline confirmed, specs tipped

The OnePlus Turbo 6X and Turbo 6X Pro were recently spotted on the Google Play Console and TENAA, giving us an early look at the upcoming devices. Now, OnePlus executive Li Jie has confirmed when the series will launch, and a new leak has shed light on the Turbo 6X’s key specs.

Replying to a user on Weibo, OnePlus China President Li Jie confirmed that the OnePlus Turbo 6X series will launch in China before June 18. With the launch window now confirmed, official teasers for the lineup are expected to begin rolling out soon.

OnePlus Turbo 6X spotted on TENAA

Meanwhile, tipster Experience More has shared the key specs of the standard Turbo 6X on Weibo. According to the leak, the device will be powered by the Dimensity 7300 chipset and feature a 6.72-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution.

For photography, the handset is tipped to offer a 50MP OV50D primary rear camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the device is rumored to feature an 8MP selfie camera.

The Turbo 6X is also said to pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. It is also tipped to come with an IP64 rating, a plastic frame, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone is reported to weigh 208 grams and measure 8.5mm in thickness.

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