Amazfit Balance 3 launches with more buttons, titanium Balance Ultra offers a bigger battery

About a year after unveiling the Balance 2, Amazfit is back with two new models in the Balance series – a sequel and the first Ultra model in the family. Both watches have brighter displays and additional buttons. They debut as the heart of the new Hybrid Training system and the improved Zepp App is the brain.

Amazfit Balance 3 • Amazfit Balance Ultra

The new Amazfit Balance 3 offers a 1.5” OLED display (480 x 480px), which is protected by sapphire glass. This year, the peak brightness is 50% higher at 3,000 nits. There are four buttons in total – the rotating crown and button on the right are as before, but now there are two extra buttons on the left.

This watch has a 658mAh battery that promises to last up to 21 days on a single charge, the same as the Balance 2. The dual-band GPS system is more efficient and now lasts up to 41 hours in Accuracy Mode (up from 33 hours).

The Balance 3 is available with a stainless steel case, but soon there will be a titanium version as well. Either way, the body is rated for 10 ATM water resistance and is suitable for open water and fin swimming and even free diving to 45m.

Note that the body got a tad thicker at 12.5mm (14.6mm with the HR sensor), up from 12.3mm on the previous model. It has a 51.4mm diameter, up from 47.4mm on the old model.

The Amazfit Balance Ultra comes with a titanium body. It measures 51.8mm in diameter and is 13.4mm thick (15.5mm with the HR sensor). The upshot here is the larger 780mAh battery that can last up to 30 days of typical use and up to 50 hours in Accuracy GPS Mode.

The Ultra model has 5 buttons in total with three on the left side (one more than the Balance 3). Other than that, it comes with the same screen, the same microphone and speaker combo, the same 64GB of storage for offline maps and music/podcast files, the same BioTracker 6.0 PPG Biometric Sensor and the same dual-band GPS too.

The series is called Balance because it helps the wearer equally whether it comes to strength or endurance training, work life and stress management. Amazfit is the official partner of HYROX (an indoor fitness competition) and offers structured preparation plans, race simulation, virtual pace and race-specific workout support.

The HybridCharge system combines BioCharge, LifeLoad, and Training Load. BioCharge is a look into your body’s energy and recovery state. LifeLoad keeps track of lifestyle demands and your stress levels. Training Load measures the strain created by exercise.

The Amazfit Balance 3 (stainless steel) is available now at £370 (up from £300 on the Balance 2). There is a titanium version coming soon and it will cost £450. If you want a titanium watch now, the Amazfit Balance Ultra is available now at £600. Note that it comes with two straps (synthetic leather + silicone) in the box.

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