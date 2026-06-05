‘I Will Cooperate’: Khan Sir Issues First Statement After Police Book Him Over Patna Coaching Attack

In his first official response since being named in a police case, celebrity educator and YouTube sensation Faisal Khan, widely known as ‘Khan Sir’, has broken his silence regarding the violent shooting incident outside his coaching center. Khan Sir declared that while he had not yet received formal notification of the FIR (First Information Report), he intends to comply fully with the ongoing investigation.

“If an FIR has been filed, I will fully cooperate with the police,” said Khan.

The high-profile tutor has been booked by Patna’s Kadamkuan police under severe charges, including attempt to murder and violations of the Arms Act. This first statement marks a significant pivot in a case that has gripped Bihar’s massive competitive-exam coaching industry.

Inside the Turn of Events: Bodyguards Blame Educator

The legal action against Khan Sir follows a dramatic twist in the police investigation. Initially reported as an outside assault on Khan Sir’s tutoring institute in the Musallahpur Haat area, the narrative flipped after local authorities interrogated his private security personnel.

According to police reports, Khan Sir’s own bodyguards gave a confessional statement admitting that they were the ones who discharged their firearms. Crucially, the guards claimed they did so under direct orders from Khan Sir during the chaos. Following these confessions, Patna police seized the guards’ rifles and sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to verify the ballistic evidence.

Corporate Rivalry or Staged Publicity Stunt?

The unfolding scandal has exposed a cutthroat corporate war within Patna’s lucrative student market.

Khan Sir’s Original Claims: Immediately following the June 2 incident, which left the institute’s front office vandalized and a guard injured, Khan Sir claimed he was being targeted by elite, expensive coaching centers. He argued that rivals wanted to suppress him because he provides high-quality, ultra-affordable education to poor students. He pointed fingers directly at a neighboring tuition center.

The Rival’s Counter-Accusation: Roshan Anand, the director of Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute (the rival center accused by Khan Sir’s camp), fiercely denied orchestrating the attack. Instead, Anand launched a bombshell counter-claim, accusing Khan Sir of staging the entire “firing drama” as a highly manipulative PR stunt to destroy his business competitors and gain public sympathy.

Investigation and Next Steps

With Khan Sir now on record promising to cooperate, Patna police are moving forward with their next phase of the inquiry. Detectives are currently analyzing CCTV footage from the premises to confirm the trajectory of the gunfire and establish the sequence of events.