Lucknow, Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna on Friday stressed the need for coordinated efforts in flood management, saying that no single department or state can tackle floods and water-related disasters on its own. No single agency can tackle floods alone, says UP DGP Rajeev Krishna

Addressing a national seminar on “Flood and Flood-Related Disaster Management” at Surya Auditorium in Lucknow Cantonment, Krishna said floods affect lives and livelihoods every year, making inter-agency coordination essential to reduce their impact.

The seminar was organised jointly by the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority and the Central Command of the Indian Army to strengthen coordination among central and state agencies, armed forces, disaster management institutions and experts.

Krishna outlined the Uttar Pradesh Police’s five-pillar disaster management strategy Prevention, Preparedness, Prediction, Protection and Prompt Response and said the force aims to prevent every avoidable loss of life in water-related incidents.

He said the establishment of the State Disaster Response Force in 2017 under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath significantly enhanced the state’s disaster-response capabilities.

According to the DGP, 17 flood-relief companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary , comprising 51 platoons, and six SDRF companies with 18 teams are currently operational, with around 2,500 trained personnel ready to respond to emergencies.

He said 44 districts have been categorised according to flood vulnerability, including 18 highly sensitive, 12 sensitive and 14 normal-risk districts, with trained manpower and resources deployed to ensure prompt response.

Krishna said the state police and SDRF possess a wide range of specialised rescue equipment, including motorboats, life jackets, life buoys, scuba-diving gear and advanced ambulances.

He also said flood-relief units are conducting a 45-day special exercise from May 16 to June 30 across various river ghats in the state to strengthen preparedness.

The DGP said most water-related fatalities occur during religious bathing events, fairs and idol immersion ceremonies rather than during floods, prompting the implementation of detailed safety protocols at ghats.

To address this, Uttar Pradesh Police has implemented a detailed standard operating procedure for ghat safety, including warning signage, barricading, lighting arrangements, public address systems, mandatory life jackets and safe boat-operation protocols.

Referring to the Maha Kumbh 2025, Krishna said no drowning deaths were reported despite the presence of millions of pilgrims, attributing the outcome to extensive safety measures and continuous monitoring.

He also highlighted the role of the UP-112 Emergency Operations Centre, describing it as a key pillar of the state’s disaster-response system that functions round the clock to monitor resources and coordinate rapid assistance.

Krishna said disaster management should evolve beyond emergency response into a continuous process of preparedness, capacity building and public awareness.

Uttar Pradesh Water Resources and Flood Control Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, UPSDMA Vice-Chairman Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri, Principal Secretary Aparna U, Bihar State Disaster Management Authority Vice-Chairman Uday Kant Mishra and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta are among those present at the inaugural session.

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