SNA honours 51 artistes: Guv calls for cultural preservation in changing times

Governor Anandiben Patel has emphasised the urgent need to preserve and promote India’s folk and cultural heritage, describing culture as a collective responsibility rather than merely a legacy of the past. UP dy chief minister Brajesh Pathak honouring an artiste in Lucknow on Friday (HT Photo)

Her message was delivered by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak during the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi (SNA) Samman Ceremony 2026 held at Gandhi Auditorium of Jan Bhavan, on Friday. The event witnessed the felicitation of 51 distinguished artistes selected for the years 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 for their exceptional contributions to music, dance, theatre, and folk arts.

Highlighting the role of artistes in safeguarding India’s cultural roots, the governor said that art is not merely a medium of entertainment but a powerful instrument for the moral, cultural, and spiritual upliftment of society. She noted that folk songs, folk theatre, and traditional performing arts embody the soul of a civilisation and play a crucial role in preserving collective identity across generations.

Expressing concern over the impact of rapid modernisation and technological transformation, the governor observed that traditional folk music and performing arts are gradually losing visibility among younger generations. She stressed that recognising and supporting artistes who have dedicated their lives to preserving these traditions is essential to ensuring their continuity.

“Culture is not only an inheritance but also a responsibility. If we fail to protect it today, future generations will hold us accountable,” she said in her message, calling for wider public participation in cultural preservation efforts.

The Governor also praised the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi for its sustained efforts in documenting and conserving traditional art forms. She noted that the institution has preserved more than 5,500 hours of rare audio-video recordings related to folk music and folk theatre traditions. The Akademi also continues to nurture classical and folk arts through festivals, competitions, training programmes, and documentation projects.

Drawing attention to evolving cultural expressions, the Governor cited the growing popularity of formats such as “Bhajan Clubbing” as evidence that traditional art forms can successfully adapt to contemporary platforms without losing their essence.

Addressing the gathering, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak described artistes as the true custodians of India’s cultural consciousness. He said that folk artistes play a vital role in keeping the country’s civilisational values alive and assured them of continued government support for the promotion and development of cultural traditions.

Pathak stated that both the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments are committed to providing artistes with greater opportunities, recognition, and institutional support. “The government and Jan Bhavan will always stand with folk artistes and ensure that necessary resources are made available for the growth of their art,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials, cultural administrators, acclaimed artistes, and representatives from various disciplines. Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi chairman prof Jayant Khot, vice-chairperson Vibha Singh, special secretary (culture) Sanjay Kumar Singh, and academy director Dr Shobhit Kumar Nahar were among those present.