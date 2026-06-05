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Give directions to BMC and MMRDA to start online RTI portal; activist urges Chief Information Commissioner, Maharashtra

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Leslie Atkins
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Give directions to BMC and MMRDA to start online RTI portal; activist urges Chief Information Commissioner, Maharashtra

MUMBAI: RTI activist Anil Galgali has urged Chief Information Commissioner Rahul Pandey to issue necessary directions for the introduction of dedicated online RTI portals for BMC and MMRDA.

At the moment, both these top agencies do not have any online RTI portals. Galgali said while several govt departments in Maharashtra have already adopted online RTI systems, citizens continue to face inconvenience due to the absence of comprehensive online RTI mechanisms in these two major institutions.“The discussion focused on the current status of RTI applications, first appeals and second appeals filed before public authorities across Maharashtra, pending cases and the challenges faced by citizens in accessing information.

Various measures aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability and efficiency in the RTI system were also deliberated upon. I urged him to give necessary directions for the introduction of dedicated online RTI portals for BMC and MMRDA,” Galgali said.Galgali proposed the creation of a public database containing RTI applications, replies provided by departments, documents disclosed and decisions rendered under the RTI Act.

“Such a database would reduce the need for repeated applications seeking similar information and would further strengthen transparency in governance. We also discussed concerns regarding the growing number of second appeals being filed by a single applicant in large volumes. It was observed that such cases place an additional burden on the Commission’s functioning and may impact the timely disposal of appeals filed by other citizens,” Galgali said.Galgali said Pandey emphasised that all public authorities in the state must strictly comply with Section 4 of the RTI Act, 2005. “Pandey stated that the Commission is taking necessary steps to ensure that maximum information is made available to citizens through proactive disclosure. Effective implementation of Section 4, he noted, would significantly reduce the number of RTI applications while making governance more transparent and citizen-centric,” Galgali said.

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