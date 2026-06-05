Clean rules put auto parts cos on a whole new growth path

India’s auto component sector is set for a growth spurt. New rules for cleaner, safer, and fuel-efficient vehicles are boosting demand for advanced technologies. Companies are seeing increased business in emission control, sensors, and safety systems. Electrification is also a key driver. This regulatory wave promises significant opportunities for suppliers.

India’s next growth phase for auto component makers will be driven by a new wave of regulations aimed at making vehicles cleaner, safer and more fuel-efficient. Upcoming Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE III) norms, Bharat Stage VII (BS-VII) emission standards and stricter safety requirements are expected to increase technology content in vehicles, creating fresh opportunities for suppliers, according to industry executives.

The benefits are already visible. Tenneco Clean Air India estimates that upcoming CAFE III and BS-VII regulations will create a sizeable opportunity for suppliers of emission-control and fuel-saving technologies. Bosch, meanwhile, reported a 69% rise in its two-wheeler business after the rollout of OBD2 (on-board diagnostics II) emission-monitoring norms, driven by higher demand for exhaust-gas sensors.

Despite geopolitical tensions and supply-chain disruptions, executives said the current regulatory cycle-covering fuel efficiency, emissions, safety and electrification-is broader than previous ones and will increase component content per vehicle.

“The CAFE III norms and BS-VII together represent an addressable market of another ₹1,300 crore for us in terms of additional content per vehicle,” Arvind Chandra, chief executive at Tenneco Clean Air India, told ET.

Chandra said tighter fuel-efficiency norms are pushing automakers towards fuel-saving engine technologies and turbochargers. While these help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, they also create demand for gasoline particulate filters and advanced emission-control systems.

The opportunity extends beyond emissions technologies. Prashanth Doreswamy, president and CEO of AUMOVIO India, formerly Continental India, said upcoming fuel-efficiency and safety regulations are expected to increase the use of electronics, sensors and software.

“As automakers prepare for CAFE III and upcoming ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) requirements, we expect a significant increase in technology content per vehicle,” Doreswamy said. Bosch said it is working with auto makers on technologies linked to CAFE III and upcoming ADAS requirements for commercial vehicles.

Safety regulations are also benefiting Uno Minda, whose airbag joint venture reported 26% revenue growth in FY26. The company also reported quarterly revenue of ₹205 crore from its sensors and ADAS business.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings said around 70% of its order book is linked to battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, highlighting the opportunities emerging from cleaner-mobility regulations.