Antara and Ankita Nandy, Garvit-Priyansh, Damini Bhatla and OutStation in YouTube Music’s Foundry Class of 2026

The four desi artists are among a total of 24 independent acts from 11 countries, including South Korean band Wave To Earth, American alt-R&B star Kelela and more

This year’s YouTube Music Foundry cohort includes four Indian acts among a total of 24 artists across 11 countries, including music duo Garvit-Priyansh, sibling pop artists Antara and Ankita Nandy, Telugu singer-songwriter Damini Bhatla and teen boy band OutStation.

They join fellow artists in their class, including Korean band Wave To Earth, American R&B artist Kelela, South African Afro House artist CIZA, Polish hip-hop artist Zippy Ogar U.K. duo Wasia Project, U.K. pop artist MEEK and more. By being part of YouTube Music Foundry, these artists will receive comprehensive support.

The Google India blog notes, “In India, music has always been a deeply visual culture, rooted in storytelling, identity, and vibrant expression. A new generation of Indian artists, from regional hip-hop pioneers to classical music reimagineers, are using YouTube to share their unique visions with the world. We are committed to providing these independent artists with the tools and support they need to build their own unique visual universes, from Shorts to the living room screen – and turn local fandom into a global movement.”

The Nandy sisters say in their statement, “We were waiting for somebody to give us a platform to showcase our talent and that’s when we realised that we could build our own platform – YouTube did that for us. Our tours are sold out today, but it began with one video shot on our phones, on YouTube.”

Bhatla, who is also prepping to release her debut project via Mass Appeal this year, adds in her statement, “When I’m creating, I feel alive, in touch with my inner child and emotions I’ve never felt before. Whether it’s a song or a personal diary through a vlog, YouTube is where I bring that feeling into people’s homes, their headphones, their everyday lives. That connection is everything to me.”

OutStation add, “YouTube is honestly where we feel closest to our fans. There’s something about being able to show up for them, whether it’s a late night vlog or a live moment and knowing they’re right there with us. We’ve built something real here, and we’re just getting started.”

Previous Indian artists who have been selected for YouTube Music Foundry include genre-bending artist Chaar Diwaari, singer Pragati Nagpal, singer-songwriter Tanishka Bahl, electronic duo Lost Stories, rap duo Seedhe Maut, pop artist and DJ-producer Kayan and more.