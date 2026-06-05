Drishyam 3 to take a different route: Ajay Devgn’s version won’t mirror Mohanlal’s Malayalam blockbuster

The Drishyam franchise has built its reputation on keeping audiences guessing until the very end. After the massive success of Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 in Malayalam, excitement has now shifted to the Hindi adaptation starring Ajay Devgn.

While fans expected the remake to closely follow the original, fresh reports suggest the makers have chosen a different path altogether.

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Not a Scene-by-Scene Remake This Time

Bollywood Hungama has reported exclusively that the makers have opted for a different strategy with Drishyam 3, making it the first Hindi film in the franchise to significantly diverge from its Malayalam counterpart.

According to a trade source quoted by the portal, “Drishyam (2015) and Drishyam 2 (2022) in Hindi were quite similar to the original films. But the Hindi Drishyam 3 will be an exception. The makers have drastically altered the plot and twists. At the same time, they have made sure that it does justice to the world of Drishyam.”

The reported changes are expected to make the Hindi version appealing even to viewers who have already watched the Malayalam film and know its major revelations.

New Faces, Bigger Stakes

The upcoming thriller also boasts several exciting additions to its cast. The source further stated, “The makers are also excited with the new additions. It is said that Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj have put up great acts. At the same time, Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and others have once again delivered fine performances.”

With actors like Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj joining returning stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran, expectations are high that the film will bring a fresh layer of intensity to the franchise.

A Family Thriller With Its Own Identity

Director Abhishek Pathak had previously hinted that the Hindi adaptation would not simply replicate the Malayalam original.

Speaking about the creative approach, he said, “The Malayalam film is an emotional family drama, while ours is a family thriller.”

The statement highlights the makers’ intent to preserve the emotional essence of Drishyam while shaping the narrative to suit Hindi audiences and their expectations from a suspense thriller.

Ravi Basrur Joins the Franchise

Another major development is the inclusion of celebrated music composer Ravi Basrur, best known for his work in KGF, Salaar, Marco and Toxic. Basrur has previously collaborated with Ajay Devgn on Bholaa and Singham Again, and his signature style is expected to add a new dimension to the film’s atmosphere. Interestingly, each Hindi installment of the Drishyam series has featured a different musical voice.

While Vishal Bhardwaj handled the music for the first film, Devi Sri Prasad took charge of Drishyam 2. Basrur now steps in for the third chapter.

Backed by Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios, the third installment of the popular franchise is being helmed by Abhishek Pathak, who has also co-written the screenplay alongside Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.

With the makers promising unexpected turns, new character dynamics and a distinct narrative approach, the upcoming thriller aims to keep audiences on edge right until the final reveal.

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About Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3

The Malayalam thriller, released on May 21, has emerged as one of the biggest successes of 2026, crossing ₹230 crore worldwide within weeks. Driven by strong word-of-mouth and praise for Mohanlal’s return as Georgekutty, the film has once again demonstrated the enduring appeal of the mystery franchise.

With Ajay Devgn’s Hindi version now wrapped up and gearing up for its theatrical release on October 2, curiosity around Drishyam 3’s storyline has reached an all-time high.